ONGC in Great Place to Work list of India’s Best Employers among Nation-Builders

New Delhi: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has been declared as one of India’s Best Employers among Nation-Builders by the Great Place to Work (GPTW) on 18 June 2021. The Energy Maharatna has been featured in GPTW “Wall of Fame” for its commitment towards securing India’s energy availability.

According to Great Place to Work, ONGC has been recognized for not only creating essential energy infrastructure in the country and directly and indirectly generating large scale employment opportunities, but also for its significant investment of resources for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to serve the community.

The Great Place to Work survey is one of the largest in the country, in which over 850 companies participated this year. To come up with the list of best employers of 2021, Great Place to Work rigorously studied organizations through majorly two lenses. Firstly, by measuring the quality of employee experience through a globally validated survey instrument known as Trust Index and secondly, by measuring the quality of an organization’s people practices, covering the entire employee life-cycle.