ONGC declares results for Q3 FY’22: Posts Q3 net profit of ₹ 8,764 Crore, up 596.7% from Q3 FY’21, highest ever 9M net profit of ₹ 31,446 crore, declares second interim dividend of ₹ 1.75 per share

New Delhi: ONGC Board in its 347th meeting held on 11th February 2022, approved the results for Third Quarter (Q3) of FY 2021-22 (FY-22).

Major Highlights:

Gross Revenue ₹ 28,474 crore in Q3 , up by 67.3%Q-o-Q

Net profit ₹8,764 crore in Q3, up by 596.7% Q-o-Q

2ndInterim Dividend of ₹ 1.75 per share

The details are as under:

Financial Results (Standalone)

Q3 9 Months Actual FY’21 FY’22 FY’21 % Var FY’22 FY’21 % Var Gross Revenue (₹Crore) 28,474 17,024 67.3 75,849 46,953 61.5 68,141 Net Profit (₹ Crore) 8,764 1,258 596.7 31,446 4,512 596.9 11,246 Crude Oil Price-Nominated Realization (US$/bbl) 75.73 43.20 75.3 70.26 37.74 86.2 42.78 Realization (₹/bbl) 5,677 3,186 78.2 5,218 2,816 85.3 3,174 Crude Oil Price-JV Realization (US$/bbl) 75.76 43.91 72.5 71.19 38.77 83.6 43.87 Realization (₹/bbl) 5,679 3,238 75.4 5,287 2,893 82.8 3,255 Gas Price Price on GCV basis ($/mmbtu) 2.90 1.79 62.0 2.16 2.19 (1.4) 2.09

During the nine months ended 31.12.2021, the Company had decided to opt for lower tax regime u/s 115BAA of the Income Tax Act, 1961,with effect from FY 2020-21. Accordingly, the Company has recognized provision for tax expenses and re-measured its net deferred tax liabilities. The net impact due to availing the option has resulted in decrease in deferred tax by ₹ 8,689 crore and decrease in current tax by ₹ 2,107 crore.

Dividend

Board has approved 2nd interim dividend of 35%, i.e. ₹ 1.75 on each equity share of ₹5. The total payout on this account will be ₹ 2,201.55 Crore. The Record date for distribution of dividend has been fixed for 22nd February, 2022 which has been intimated to the stock exchanges. This is in addition to 1st interim dividend of ₹ 5.50 per share(110%) declared earlier in Nov,2021.

Financial Performance (Consolidated)

Q3 9 Months Actual FY’21 FY’22 FY’21 % Var FY’22 FY’21 % Var Gross Revenue (₹ Crore) 1,45,686 1,00,289 45.3 3,75,851 2,46,404 52.5 3,60,572 Net Profit (₹ Crore) 11,637 3,637 220.0 37,233 10,397 258.1 21,343 Net Profit (₹ Crore) – attributable to owners 10,932 2,518 334.2 34,972 6,845 410.9 16,249

Production Performance

Q3 9 Months Actual FY’22 FY’21 % Var FY’22 FY’21 % Var FY’21 Crude Oil – ONGC(MMT) 4.680 4.803 (2.6) 13.953 14.420 (3.2) 19.172 Crude Oil – JVs (MMT) 0.536 0.554 (3.2) 1.648 1.708 (3.5) 2.260 Condensate (MMT) 0.235 0.274 (14.2) 0.715 0.855 (16.4) 1.101 Total Crude Oil (MMT) 5.451 5.631 (3.2) 16.316 16.983 (3.9) 22.533 Gas – ONGC (BCM) 5.372 5.626 (4.5) 15.740 16.711 (5.8) 22.096 Gas – JVs (BCM) 0.192 0.183 4.9 0.600 0.522 14.9 0.720 Total Gas (BCM) 5.564 5.809 (4.2) 16.340 17.233 (5.2) 22.816 Value Added Products (KT) 763 809 (5.7) 2,336 2,355

…