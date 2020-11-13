ONGC declares results for Q2 FY’21: Posts Net Profit of ₹ 2,878 crore up 480% from Q1 FY’21 Net Profit of ₹ 496 crore

New Delhi: In its 332nd meeting held on 13th November, 2020, ONGC Board approved the results for Second Quarter (Q2) of FY 2020-21 (FY’21). ONGC registered a Net Profit of ₹ 2,878 crore on the Gross Revenue of ₹ 16,917 crore during Q2 FY’21. During this period ONGC produced 5.686 MMT of Crude Oil and 5.880 BCM of Natural Gas. Details are as under:

Financial Performance (Standalone)

Q2 H1 FY’20 FY’21 FY’20 % Var FY’21 FY’20 % Var Gross Revenue (₹ Crore) 16,917 24,493 (30.9) 29,927 51,047 (41.4) 96,213 Net Profit (₹ Crore) 2,878 6,336 (54.6) 3,374 12,316 (72.6) 13,445 Crude Oil Price-Nominated Realization (US$/bbl) 41.38 60.33 (31.4) 34.97 63.26 (44.7) 58.61 Realization (₹/bbl) 3,078 4,244 (27.5) 2,625 4,426 (40.7) 4,154 Crude Oil Price-JV Realization (US$/bbl) 41.78 60.99 (31.5) 35.59 63.96 (44.4) 59.33 Realization (₹/bbl) 3,108 4,290 (27.6) 2,672 4,475 (40.3) 4,205 Gas Price Price on GCV basis ($/mmbtu) 2.39 3.69 (35.2) 2.39 3.69 (35.2) 3.46

The revenue and PAT for Q2 and H1 of FY’21 have declined as compared to corresponding period of FY’20 mainly due to lower crude oil price realization. Lower gas prices also contributed to lower topline and bottom line. The Company has also recognized an Exceptional Item towards impairment loss of ₹1,238 crore in Q2 FY’21 to factor into estimated future crude oil and natural gas prices. This impairment loss may be reversed in future as and when there is increase in crude oil and gas price. However, PAT for Q2 FY’21 has increased by 480% i.e. from ₹ 496 crore in Q1 FY’21 to ₹ 2,878 crore in Q2 FY’21 due to recovery of crude oil price.

Financial Performance (Consolidated)

Q2 H1 FY’20 FY’21 FY’20 % Var FY’21 FY’20 % Var Gross Revenue (₹Crore) 83,619 1,01,575 (17.7) 1,46,115 2,11,121 (30.8) 4,25,001 Net Profit (₹ Crore) 5,801 5,560 4.3 6,891 12,680 (45.7) 11,560 Net Profit (₹ Crore) – attributable to owners 4,335 5,349 (19.0) 4,455 12,120 (63.2) 10,907

Production Performance

Q2 H1 Actual FY’20 FY’21 FY’20 % Var FY’21 FY’20 % Var Crude Oil – ONGC(MMT) 4.818 4.782 0.8 9.617 9.574 0.4 19.331 Crude Oil – JVs (MMT) 0.580 0.704 (17.6) 1.154 1.419 (18.7) 2.639 Condensate (MMT) 0.288 0.356 (19.1) 0.580 0.718 (19.2) 1.383 Total Crude Oil (MMT) 5.686 5.842 (2.7) 11.351 11.711 (3.1) 23.353 Gas – ONGC (BCM) 5.693 5.969 (4.6) 11.085 12.117 (8.5) 23.853 Gas – JVs (BCM) 0.187 0.300 (37.7) 0.339 0.567 (40.2) 1.043 Total Gas (BCM) 5.880 6.269 (6.2) 11.424 12.684 (9.9) 24.896 Value Added Products (KT) 826 853 (3.2) 1,547 1,771 (12.6) 3,548

Exploratory Success:

ONGC has notified one new prospect discovery since last press release on 01.09.2020:

BS-17-1in West of Bassein ML Block, Mumbai Offshore Basin.

Exploratory well BS-17-1 in West of Bassein ML block, Mumbai Offshore Basin was drilled. Three intervals were tested, (i) flowed gas @ 1,56,688 m3/day and condensate @326 BPD, (ii) flowed oil @ 272 BPD and gas @ 1,98,514 m3/day (iii) flowed gas @ 1,98,023m3/day and condensate @ 279 BPD. The presence of commercial hydrocarbon in multi-layered reservoirs within Bassein, Mukta and Heera Formations has opened up a new area to explore hydrocarbons in the adjoining area.

With this notification, ONGC has notified total 7 (Seven) hydrocarbon discoveries till date during FY 2020-21.

Awards/Recognitions:

i.ONGC featured in the 2020 Forbes list of 750 World Best Employers. The EnergyMaharatna ranked 377 in the Forbes global list compiled in partnership with market research firm Statista. This was Forbes’ fourth annual survey conducted across 58 countries covering 160,000 workers of companies operating in multiple regions.

ii.ONGC’scommitment towards maintaining a healthy and sustainable environment was recognized yet again at the Golden Peacock Awards this year. The energy major has been conferred with the prestigious Golden Peacock Environment Management Award 2020. This is the second consecutive year that ONGC has bagged the Golden Peacock Award in this particular category.

