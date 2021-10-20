ONGC continues study trips for students to oil installations

New Delhi: In continuance with the observance of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav – celebrating 75 years of India’s independence – Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) organized field visits for students at four of its work locations. Ankleshwar Asset of Gujarat conducted the study visits to installations and rig for students from Kendriya Vidyalaya during 5-6 October. Students were divided into four batches, two batches visiting Ankleshwar’s Central Tank Farm and wok-over rig, each day. Students were briefed about the technicalities of oil production from fields.

Around 60 students of Kendriya Vidyalaya in ONGC Colony at Agartala visited the oil Installation there on 7 October. At the installation site, the students were given a brief overview of ONGC and its energy business. Later on, the students were given a walk-through of the Installation and its key points like Christmas Tree, Process Area and Dehydration Unit and Manifold Area.

The ONGC work locations in Upper Assam organized one-day study visit to Oil Installations in Borholla for the college students. Arrangements were made for visiting oil installations at Borholla in a group of 20 students every day during 4-8 October 2021. Sixty students from Jorhat Engineering College, 20 Students from HRH Prince of Wales Institute of Engineering & Technology and 20 students from JB College were covered.

Assam Asset arranged study visit of 100 students of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Sivasagar (Class-XI and XII) in four groups of 25 each to ONGC production installations and drilling Rig in Geleky Field on 8 October 2021 following the safety norms. Mentors were nominated from each Drill Sites and GGSs to deliver basic acquaintance of the activities with the equipment.

Earlier, on 9 October 2021, ONGC organized trips for five groups of around 25 students each from Godavari Institute of Engineering & Technology (GIET) of Rajahmundry to its Mini Refinery at Tatipaka and Gas Collecting Station at Kesanapalli. In September, ONGC had organized field visits for five student groups from Kendriya Vidyalaya and engineering colleges. The study visits during 1 to 15 September were organized at five oil-field locations of the Maharatna – Ahmedabad, Mehsana, Ankleshwar, Cambay and Cauvery.

The trips are aimed at providing the students with an insight of various oil-field operations of ONGC, to inculcate a passion among the budding engineers for nation building efforts. All study tips are organized following all SOPs and protocols to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Under the aegis of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG), ONGC is organizing study visits of 25 groups, comprising of around 100 students in each group, during September 2021 to January 2022, under ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ (AKAM). Under this AKAM, ONGC is also collaborating with other oil PSUs, to launch various projects to boost the country’s indigenous handicraft sector. Center public enterprises under the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas will be launching 75 different handicraft projects across the country till 15 August 2022. Among which, ONGC has taken the lead and is supporting 15 projects.