ONGC conferred with AIMA Award in CSR for its Sivasagar Hospital

New Delhi: In recognition of its efforts to give back to the society and bring about positive change, Energy Maharatna Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has been conferred with the AIMA (All India Management Association) Project Excellence Award in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) for its 300-bed Swargdew Siu-Ka-Pha Multi-Speciality Hospital in Sivasagar district of Assam. The Oil Major ranked first in ‘CSR non-COVID category’ at the 8th Business Responsibility Summit and Project Excellence Contest and Award held during 5-6 August 2021.

Notably, ONGC was recently also conferred with National HRD Network and New Delhi Institute of Management (NHRDN – NDIM) People Excellence Award 2021 in CSR for the multiple-speciality hospital in Sivasagar.

The AIMA award aims to honor companies and civil society organizations doing outstanding CSR work and showcase exceptional COVID and non-COVID related projects. The Sivasagar multi-specialty hospital is a state-of-the-art hospital with the latest modern facilities, providing best medical facilities at low cost. The project started in March 2017 and is expected to be completed in three phases at a cost of Rs 313 crore. Once completed, the hospital is expected to benefit more than one lakh patients every year.

The first phase of the hospital with 67 operational beds was inaugurated on 1 March 2019. Medical services including internal medicine, pediatrics, general surgery, ENT, orthopedics, gynecology, pulmonary, ophthalmology and dialysis are already being rendered at the hospital. So far more than 9000 dialysis and more than 39000 general patients have benefitted from the services of hospital. The construction of second phase of the hospital with 150 beds is underway and is expected to be completed by the end of 2021.

The award was conferred by AIMA, a national apex body of the management profession in India, which works closely with Industry, Government, Academia and students to further the cause of the management profession. It has a membership base of over 38,000 members and close to 6,000 corporate/institutional members.