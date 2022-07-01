ONGC CMD Dr Alka Mittal conferred with ‘Inspiring CEO of India’ Award at ET CEO Conclave 2022

New Delhi: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) CMD and Director (HR) Dr Alka Mittal was conferred with the ‘Inspiring CEO of India’ Award from the Hon’ble Union Minister of State for the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and the Ministry of Labour and Employment Rameswar Teli. The award was given at the second edition of The Economic Times CEO Conclave held on 30 June 2022. Based on the theme “Stalwarts in Excellence: Redefining the Future”, the conclave honored CMD Dr Mittal for her “endeavors and success mantra” among top CEOs in the country.

In her acceptance address after receiving the award, CMD Dr Mittal said, “We must remember that it is our People that gives us the opportunity to stand at these prestigious stages. Without the consistent efforts of our Energy Soldiers, as an organization, we could not have achieved these stellar heights.”

Hon’ble Union Minister of State for Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Rameswar Teli said, “ONGC is an excellent example of how the nation can source natural resources when everyone earlier doubted its possibility.”