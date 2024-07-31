OnePlus Nord 4 and OnePlus Pad 2 set to be available for open sale in India

The OnePlus Nord 4 will be on open sale starting 2nd August, and the OnePlus Pad 2 is going to be on open sale starting 1st August

Customers can avail a range of attractive offers on the purchase of OnePlus Nord 4 and OnePlus Pad 2 across online and offline channels

Bangalore – Following the successful global OnePlus Summer Launch Event held in Milan last week, OnePlus, the global technology brand, announced the open sale of the highly anticipated OnePlus Nord 4 and the OnePlus Pad 2, the latest groundbreaking devices by the brand, embodying the OnePlus Fast and Smooth experience. The OnePlus Pad 2 and OnePlus Nord 4 will go on sale starting 1st August and 2nd August respectively, at 12 PM.

The OnePlus Nord 4 and the OnePlus Pad 2 will be available across OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience stores, and other major offline partners such as Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, Bajaj Electronic and other offline partner stores. OnePlus Pad 2 will be additionally available on Flipkart and Myntra as well.

OnePlus Nord 4

OnePlus Nord 4 is the only metal unibody smartphone in the 5G era. The smartphone is a masterpiece of metal design, measuring a mere 7.99mm thick and built from a single piece of aluminium milled to exacting standards, while retaining the community favorite Alert slider. Underneath the hood, there is a 5,500mAh battery, the largest battery ever used in a OnePlus Nord Number Series, coupled with 100W SUPERVOOC technology. Capable of reaching 1-100% in just 28 minutes, it can give you five hours of content binging with just a five-minute top-up. Thanks to the Battery Health Engine, the OnePlus Nord 4’s battery has been tested to survive more than 1,600 charging cycles, over four years of use, with over 80% of its original capacity.

Following the groundbreaking design, the OnePlus Nord 4 comes equipped with flagship-level hardware – Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor, this year’s newest processor, which is a quantum leap ahead of standard Snapdragon 7 chips with the Qualcomm AI Engine. The device is also backed-up by four major Android updates and six years of security updates, the longest-ever support package offered by OnePlus. The Nord 4 features a striking 6.74-inch flat AMOLED display with a 93.5% screen-to-body ratio and a peak brightness of 2,150 nits. It packs a 50-megapixel Sony main camera sensor with Optical Image Stabilization, a 112-degree 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 16-megapixel Sony selfie camera.

Open Sales Price and Offers for OnePlus Nord 4

Starting at INR 29,999, the OnePlus Nord 4 will go on open sale from 2nd August 2024 at 12pm IST and will be available in the 8+ 128GB, 8+ 256GB and 12+256GB variants. The smartphone will be up for grabs in Mercurial Silver, Obsidian Midnight, and Oasis Green colour options.

Price 8+ 128GB: INR 29,999 8+ 256GB: INR 32,999 12+256GB: INR 35,999 Bank Offers (Valid on both credit and debit cards) ● ICICI Bank and OneCard Customers can avail an instant bank discount of flat INR 3,000 on the OnePlus Nord 4 (8+ 256GB and 12+256GB variants) and INR 2,000 flat discount on 8+128GB variant ● Customers can also avail No Cost EMI for up to 6 months on select bank cards Student Discount ● Students can avail an added discount of INR 600 on their purchase. Red Cable Club Offers ● Red Cable Club members can avail free Screen Protection plan. Paper Finance offers ● Customers call avail upto 11 months No Cost EMI with Bajaj Finance, HDBFS and ICICI Bank Consumer Loans

OnePlus Pad 2

The OnePlus Pad 2 delivers powerful performance in a refined design, measuring just 6.49mm thick and weighing only 584g. Its sleek Nimbus Gray all-metal unibody combines elegance with durability. The tablet features an industry-leading 12.1-inch 3K display with a 7:5 aspect ratio, 900 nits peak brightness, and a resolution of 3,000 x 2,120 pixels at 303 PPI. Enhanced by Dolby Vision®, the display offers exceptional clarity, vibrant colors, and deeper contrasts for an immersive visual experience.

Equipped with a robust 9,510mAh battery, the OnePlus Pad 2 offers up to 43 days of standby time and can be fully charged in just 81 minutes with 67W SUPERVOOC Flash Charge technology. It also features an 8MP front camera and a 13MP rear camera for versatile photography.

Working in tandem with the incredible hardware and OS setup to truly revolutionize user efficiency is a set of powerful AI features on the OnePlus Pad 2. Thanks to AI Toolbox3, users can accelerate their workflow by having AI Speak read text aloud while multitasking, call on Recording Summary4 to instantly summarize and condense information from long passages of text into key points, and open up AI Writer for help creating original content based on image and text prompts.

Open Sales Price and Offers for Pad 2

In India, the OnePlus Pad 2 is priced at INR 39,999 for the 8GB+128GB version and INR 42,999 for the 12GB+256GB version; and will go on open sale from 1st August 2024 at 12pm IST. It will be available in 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB variants.

Customers can avail the below mentioned discounts and offers on purchasing OnePlus Pad 2 between 1st August 2024 to 7th August 2024 only.