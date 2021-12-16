OnePlus announces OnePlus Community Sale celebrating its Eighth Anniversary in India

Bengaluru: OnePlus, the global technology brand, has announced a series of new offers across its product categories in line with its “Bold and Boundless” themed celebration of marking eight years in India.

Since its inception in 2014, OnePlus has grown to become a leading smartphone and connected ecosystem brand in India, offering the latest premium technology with superior user experience to its consumers. As a tribute to its community which has continued to play a crucial role in its journey of eight successful years, OnePlus has launched the “Bold and Boundless” campaign.

The campaign highlights OnePlus’ Never Settle spirit which drove the brand to push its boundaries and take the necessary steps to achieve remarkable product milestones. In addition to the campaign, the brand has announced a series of exciting offers across product lines for its community of users to avail across all channels.

OnePlus Smartphones

OnePlus is providing exciting offers on the flagship OnePlus 9 series during the anniversary sale. The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are true flagship devices with all the advanced technologies that guarantee an uncompromising experience. The OnePlus 9R comes with brilliant design and superior performance at an affordable price.

Customers can avail an instant bank discount of up to INR 5,000 on purchase of OnePlus 9 Pro, up to INR 8,000 on OnePlus 9, and up to INR 3,000 on OnePlus 9R respectively via Kotak Bank Debit and Credit Card transactions on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in*, and OnePlus partner stores. This offer is available till 31st January 2022. OnePlus smartphones are now more affordable with the above mentioned offers along with up to 9 months NCEMI on ICICI and Kotak Bank Cards transactions on Amazon.in as well.

ICICI Credit and Debit card users can avail an instant bank discount of INR 5,000 on purchase of OnePlus 9 Pro, INR 8,000 on OnePlus 9, and INR 3000 on OnePlus 9R respectively on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, and OnePlus partner stores till 31st December.

In a special anniversary offer, customers can exchange their older OnePlus smartphones to avail a discount of INR 6,000, INR 5,000 and INR 4,000 on OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9, and OnePlus 9R respectively at OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in and OnePlus partner stores.

Customers who buy the OnePlus 9 or 9 Pro, can avail a bundle offer to either purchase OnePlus Gaming Triggers at a discount of INR 600 on OnePlus.in and OnePlus Store App, or purchase a OnePlus Band at a discount of INR 500 on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, and OnePlus partner stores.

Customers also stand a chance to receive a 10% cashback up to INR 5,000 on all transactions made on OnePlus.in and OnePlus Store App via American Express Cards with a minimum value of INR 40,000 including the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9R devices.

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G is powered by AI, a smarter camera system incorporates all the essentials of a smartphone that make it comparable to flagships. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G features superior design, refined finish, great display, and a seamless software experience teamed with a good battery backup available at an affordable price.

Customers can avail an instant bank discount of INR 2,000 on purchase of OnePlus Nord 2 5G, INR 3,000 on OnePlus Nord 2 × PAC-MAN Edition and INR 1,500 on OnePlus Nord CE 5G respectively via Kotak Bank Debit and Credit Card transactions on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in* and OnePlus partner stores. This offer is available till 31st January 2022.

ICICI Credit and Debit card users can avail an instant discount of INR 2000 on purchase of OnePlus Nord 2 5G, INR 3000 on OnePlus Nord 2 × PAC-MAN Edition and INR 1500 on OnePlus Nord CE 5G on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, and OnePlus partner stores till 31st December.

The OnePlus Nord 2 and OnePlus Nord CE will be eligible for a discount of INR 3,000 on exchange with any older OnePlus smartphones on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, and OnePlus partner stores.

OnePlus Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition will also be eligible for a discount of INR 3,000 on exchange with any older OnePlus smartphone on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, and OnePlus partner stores.

Customers also stand a chance to receive a 10% cashback up to Rs. 5,000 on all transactions made on OnePlus.in and OnePlus Store App via American Express Cards with a minimum value of INR 40,000. This offer is available till 31st December 2021.

Customers can also avail an additional discount of INR 1,000 on OnePlus Nord 2 and OnePlus Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, OnePlus Experience Stores and OnePlus partner stores.

OnePlus TVs

The OnePlus smart TV range offers high-end specifications with an extraordinary picture quality for a truly immersive viewing experience. The OnePlus TV U1S, OnePlus TV Y Series and OnePlus TV Q1 Series feature the best-in-class design, top-notch display, powerful audio, and seamless software boasting flagship features at their respective price segments.

Customers can purchase the OnePlus TV 55 U1S at INR 45,999 and OnePlus TV 50 U1S at INR 38,999 at a direct price discount of INR 7,000 and INR 8,000 respectively on OnePlus.in, OnePlus store App, OnePlus experience stores, Amazon.in*, Flipkart.com, Reliance digital stores, Croma stores and other select partner stores. In addition, the OnePlus TV 55 Q1 Pro is available at a discount of INR 5,000 on the above mentioned channels.

The OnePlus TV Y series can be purchased at a direct discount of INR 2,000, INR 4,000, INR 3,500 for the 32-inch, 40-inch* and 43-inch variants respectively, with the series originally priced at INR 18,999 onwards, on OnePlus.in and OnePlus Store App, OnePlus experience stores, Flipkart.com, Reliance digital stores, Croma stores and other selected partner stores.

Similarly, the OnePlus TV Y series can be purchased at a direct discount of INR 2,000 and INR 3,500 for the 32-inch and 43-inch variants respectively, with the series originally priced at INR 18,999 (32-inch) and INR 29,499 (43-inch) on Amazon.in.

Customers can avail an instant discount of INR 2000 on OnePlus TV Y Series 32inch and 43inch via Kotak Bank and ICICI Debit and Credit Card transactions on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, and OnePlus partner stores. Customers can also avail a discount of INR 2000 on OnePlus TV 40Y1 via Kotak Bank and ICICI Debit and Credit Card transactions on OnePlus.in and Flipkart.com. The ICICI bank offers are available till 31st December 2021 and Kotak bank offers till 31st January 2022.

Similarly, customers transacting via Kotak Bank and ICICI Debit and Credit Cards can also avail an instant discount up to INR 5,000 on the OnePlus TV 65 U1S and up to INR 3,000 each on the OnePlus TV 55 U1S and OnePlus TV 50 U1S on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com and OnePlus partner stores. These ICICI Bank and Kotak Bank offers are also available till 31st December 2021 and 31st January 2022 respectively.

Customers can also avail up to 9 months of No Cost EMI on OnePlus TV Y Series and U1S Series in addition to the above offers on Amazon.in

Customers can also win a 10% cashback up to INR 5,000 on all transactions made on OnePlus.in and OnePlus Store App via American Express Cards with a minimum value of INR 40,000 and a 5% cashback for order values below INR 40,000. This offer is available till 31st December 2021.

Audio, Wearables and Accessories

In addition to the exciting offers above, customers can also avail discounts on OnePlus audio and wearable products across OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in and Flipkart.com

Customers choosing to purchase the OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Edition can avail a discount of INR 1,000 on transactions via ICICI Bank and Kotak Bank Debit and Credit Card transactions on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, and OnePlus Experience stores.

Customers can avail a discount of INR 1,000 on OnePlus Buds Pro and OnePlus Watch on transactions via ICICI bank and Kotak Bank Debit and Credit Card transactions on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in*, OnePlus Experience Stores and partner stores. The ICICI bank offers are available till 31st December 2021 and Kotak bank offers till 31st January 2022.

OnePlus Customers can avail an instant discount of INR 991 on OnePlus Buds on Flipkart.com

OnePlus Band Steven Harrington special edition is available with an instant discount of INR 300 on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in and OnePlus Experience Stores as well as partner stores.

OnePlus Power Bank will be available at an discount of INR 200 on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App and Amazon.in, and OnePlus Type- C Headphone will be available at an instant discount of INR 200 on OnePlus.in & OnePlus Store App.

OnePlus Accessories such as mobile cases, covers, adapters etc. will be available at a discount ranging from 20% to 70% exclusively on OnePlus.in and OnePlus Store App.

In a special anniversary offer, customers can purchase a one-year Red Cable Care membership for INR 999 after a discount of INR 500

Customers also stand to receive a 5% cashback on all transactions made on OnePlus.in and OnePlus Store App via American Express Cards for order values below INR 40,000. This offer is available till 31st December 2021.