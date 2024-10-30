One Nation Billion Celebrations: A Festive Extravaganza Takes Flight at Mumbai International Airport  

Passengers stand to win exciting prizes, Including a 5-Day International Trip to Thailand for 3 couples, a Royal Enfield Bike, and much more.

Mumbai Airport also teams up with artisans from Dharavi’s renowned Kumbharwada to highlight India’s artisanal heritage and support local craftsmen

Mumbai : Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Limited (CSMIA), managed by Adani Airport Holdings Limited, a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., the flagship incubator of the globally diversified Adani Portfolio, launched One Nation Billion Celebrations, the annual festive shopping extravaganza designed to delight both domestic and international travellers. Running from 18th October 2024 to 10th January 2025, this lively campaign features regional festival celebrations, stunning themed décor, engaging passenger activities, and exciting contests with assured gifts.

As passenger step into the world of CSMIA during this period, they will experience India’s vibrant festivals come to life! From Diwali’s sparkle to Christmas cheer and New Year’s joy, the airport is decked out to reflect the magic of the season. This Diwali, the stunning décor symbolizes new beginnings, celebrating the victory of light over darkness.

Throughout One Nation Billion Celebrations, passengers can participate in contests to win fabulous prizes, including:

A fully sponsored 5-day international trip to Thailand for 3 couples

A Royal Enfield bike

Cococart vouchers among many more amazing gifts

Shoppers can take part by making purchases at participating retail and F&B outlets at the airport.

This year, CSMIA has also teamed up with artisans from Dharavi’s renowned Kumbharwada to source nearly 1 lakh handmade diyas, which will be gifted to passengers. Crafted by over 100 potters, from young artisans in their 20s to seasoned experts in their 60s, these diyas beautifully reflect Kumbharwada’s cultural richness and legacy of intergenerational craftsmanship.

By championing these Swadeshi, handmade diyas, the initiative highlights India’s artisanal heritage and supports local craftsmen. It’s a nod to Make in India initiative, with Kumbharwada’s potters lighting up the festive season. Passengers can also join the celebration by getting creative with a diya painting activity at both Terminal 1 & Terminal 2 at Mumbai Airport, guided by the talented artisans of Kumbharwada. Additionally, passengers can also take home a complimentary set of 4 diyas with purchases of over INR 699 at F&B outlets or INR 2,199 at retail stores, adding a festive touch to their journey.

As CSMIA continues to elevate the passenger experience with its One Nation Billion Celebrations, travellers are invited to embark on a festive journey filled with rich cultural experiences, engaging activities, and rewarding opportunities. The campaign not only celebrates the vibrant spirit of India’s festivals but also highlights the airport’s dedication to supporting local artisans and promoting sustainable traditions. With unique offerings, exciting contests, and handcrafted delights, CSMIA ensures that every passenger’s journey is marked by joy, creativity, and memorable moments.

