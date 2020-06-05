Bhubaneswar: One more COVID patient dies in Odisha . As per the latest report of the Health and Family Welfare Department a 63 year old male patient of Khordha district who had tested positive for Covid, passed away while under treatment in hospital. He was a chronic patient of diabetes and other underlying comorbidities. COVID19 Death Toll in the state rises To 8.

It should be noted that Odisha reports 130 new COVID19 cases, tally at 2608. 130 new COVID 19 positive cases including 22 in Khurda district detected in last 24 hours. Total active cases 1117. 63 year old male patient of Khordha district who had tested positive for Covid, passed away while under treatment in hospital.

He was a chronic patient of diabetes and other underlying comorbidities.

New positive cases: 130. In quarantine 124. Local contacts 06 .

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)

1. Koraput: 6

2. Khordha: 22

3. Puri: 1

4. Raygada: 1

5. Jajpur: 3

6. Jagatsinghpur: 1

7. Gajapati: 7

8. Mayurbhanj: 22

9. Cuttack: 23

10. Angul: 1

11. Bargarh: 4

12. Dhenkanal: 2

13. Bolangir: 3

14. Bhadrak: 4

15. Keonjhar: 2

16. Kandhamal: 3

17. Kalahandi: 3

18. Ganjam: 12

19. Sundargarh: 7

20. Sonepur:1

21. Kendrapada: 2

Related

comments