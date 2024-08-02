One-Month Professional Training Program for Hindalco Industries Limited concluded successfully at CSIR IMMT Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar – The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-Institute of Minerals and Materials Technology (CSIR-IMMT) has successfully concluded a one-month professional training program on “Recent Trends in Mineral Characterization, Beneficiation, Metallurgy, and Materials Development” for Graduate Engineer Trainees (GETs) from Hindalco Industries Limited. The program, held from July 1-31, 2024, featured a series of theory, practical, and hands-on sessions focusing on the theme and objectives of the training.

The program was attended by 50 GETs from various Hindalco working stations.

Dr. T S Rana, Head of CSIR-HRDC, Ghaziabad, was the chief guest and delivered the valedictory lecture on Human Resources Development activities at CSIR, which included a highly productive interaction with the participants.

Dr. Ramanuj Narayan, Director of CSIR-IMMT, addressed the gathering, detailing the various activities of CSIR-IMMT and the broader CSIR organization, while emphasizing the importance and impact of regular training.

Both Dr. Rana and Dr. Narayan appreciated the efforts of the entire organizing team for the smooth conduct of the program.

Dr. D S Rao, Former Chief Scientist and Mentor of the training program, presented his observations, and L D Besra, Head of MCD, provided special remarks on the conduct of the program. Dr. Kali Sanjay, the program coordinator, shared his views in absentia, which were conveyed to the participants by the Director.

Dr. T Pavan Kumar, Convener, and Mr. P K Dash, Co-coordinator, along with the entire organizing team, ensured the program’s fruitful execution.

The feedback from the participants during the valedictory event reflected the overall success and grand conclusion of this first-of-its-kind professional training program at CSIR-IMMT. The collective efforts of the teams from all departments and sections of CSIR-IMMT were pivotal in the successful planning and conduct of the program.