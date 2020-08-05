One minute silence and oath taking for covid warriors at Kalinga Hockey Stadium

Bhubaneswar: Sports persons under DSYS gathered today at Kalinga Hockey Stadium along with Secretary Sports, Vishal K Dev, and officials and staff of DSYS to observe a one- minute silent prayer for the Covid warrior who have laid down their lives in the fight against Covid 19. Together, they also pledged to act responsibly and follow all guidelines strictly, to protect themselves and their family, while Chief Minister, Naveen Patnaik administered the oath over a live telecast that was screened within the hockey stadium premise. Odia Olympian, Anuradha Biswal was also part of this observance.

