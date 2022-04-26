One District One Product (ODOP) Workshop held under the Kisan Bhagidari Prathmikta Hamari Campaign, 2022 by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries under the PMFME Scheme

New Delhi : To commemorate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, an initiative by the Government of India to celebrate 75 glorious years of progressive India, its rich history, culture and great achievements, -“Kisan Bhagidari Prathmikta Hamari” Campaign is scheduled from 25.04.22 to 30.04.22.

As a part of the campaign, the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, under the Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro food processing Enterprises (PMFME) Scheme, organized the ODOP-based workshop on the Processing and Value addition of Walnuts in Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir.

The event was inaugurated by Shri Ashok Kumar Sharma, Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar. The ODOP workshop aimed to set the stage for all food-tech stakeholders to impart, discuss and acquaint the stakeholders on the new emerging trends in food processing and technological innovation in Walnut Processing in the Kishtwar district.

Sh. Vishesh Paul Mahajan, Director, Horticulture (Planning and Marketing) Jammu and Kashmir gave the inaugural speech. He highlighted the importance of the micro food processing sector as the growth driver of the Indian economy and through the PMFME Scheme the government’s efforts to encourage food processing in India. The Event was moderated by Sh. Sunil Singh, District Nodal Officer, Kishtwar.

The workshop witnessed the presence of eminent industry speakers sharing their insights for micro-enterprises and Farmers to pave the way in walnut-based products to scale to domestic and global levels.

Among the distinguished speakers were, Shri Ashok Kumar Sharma, Dy. Commissioner, Kishtwar. Dr Brij Paul SMS (PP) Dept. of Horticulture, Kishtwar who spoke about the Relevance of the ODOP for the district. Speaking on the occasion Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar appealed the orchardists/farmers to come forward and lay a proactive role in the implementation of rolled out schemes of the departments so that the income of these farmers is increased. Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar also informed that district administration isworking on the establishment of Model “Mandi” in the district. He further informed that 50 Kanals of land alongside the national highway in the district has been identified to establish the mandi which will provide a common platform for the display, sale and marketing of the product and also provide national-level access to farmers.

Mr. Khalid Malik General Manager, DIC, Kishtwar conducted a session on “Potential Opportunities and Technologies for MicroEntrepreneurs”

Dr. Syed Zameer Hussain, Head, Division of Food Sc. & Technology, SKUAST-K, conducted a session on “Scope and future strategies for Processing and value addition of Walnuts in J&K, particularly in District Kishtwar”.

The ODOP Workshop under Kisan Bhagidari Prathmikta Hamari Campaign is one of a kind initiative by the M/o Food Processing Industries along with the support of distinguished industry experts to educate and guide the farmers in the Kishtwar District of Jammu and Kashmir to make informed decisions in order to scale up their food business in Walnut processing in the present scenario.

In addition to the participation of the various eminent guest speakers, the event saw the participation of around 300 farmers, orchardists and government officials from across the UT and also the food processing micro-enterprises. It was also hosted live successfully and witnessed the vast participation of all stakeholders.

About the PMFME Scheme:

Launched under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, the Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro food processing Enterprises (PMFME) Scheme is a centrally sponsored scheme that aims to enhance the competitiveness of existing individual micro-enterprises in the unorganized segment of the food processing industry and to promote formalization of the sector and provide support to Farmer Producer Organizations, Self Help Groups, and Producers Cooperatives along their entire value chain. With an outlay of Rs. 10,000 crore over a period of five years from 2020-21 to 2024-25, the scheme envisions to directly assist the 2,00,000 micro food processing units for providing financial, technical, and business support for upgradation of existing micro food processing enterprises.