One District One Product ‘ODOP Wall’ launched

One District One Product (ODOP) and Deendayal Antyodaya Yojna – National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM) joined hands to launch ‘ODOP wall’ here yesterday. Launching the ‘ODOP Wall’, Shri Charanjit Singh, Additional Secretary, Rural Livelihoods, Ministry of Rural Development, GoI said that such convergence is one more step forward towards realising Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of showcasing the uniqueness of Indian Craft before the world.



The One District One Product (ODOP) program, an initiative under the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce & Industry, aims at manifesting the vision of the Prime Minister to make the country and its people self-reliant by fostering balanced regional development across all districts of the country. The program selects, brands, and promotes one unique product from each district, showcasing the diverse range of products across the country which encompasses various sectors, including handlooms and handicrafts.



The launch was joined by Ms. Smriti Sharan, Joint Secretary, Rural Livelihoods, Ms. Swati Sharma, Joint Secretary, Rural Livelihoods, Shri Raghvendra Pratap Singh, Director, Rural Livelihoods, Ms. Nivedita Prasad, Deputy Secretary, Rural Livelihoods, Shri Raman Wadhwa, Deputy Director, Rural Livelihoods along with other officials from the Ministry of Rural Development and Ms Supriya Devasthali, Director, DPIIT, Ministry of Commerce and Industry along with other officials from the Ministry.



Under this Collaboration- products are being identified from all districts to be promoted for their unique qualities and cultural significance which include various handicrafts, handloom, and agricultural products that have been associated with the identity of their place of origin. This collaboration aims to drive consumers towards emporia, boosting sales and increasing the visibility SARAS products even further to promote indigenous crafts and artisans of rural SHGs women.