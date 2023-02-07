One District One Product-Districts as Export Hubs (ODOP-DEH) products in Taj Hotel’s in-house luxury store, Khazana given ODOP-DEH tags

One District One Product-Districts as Export Hubs (ODOP-DEH) has mapped and tagged the overlapping products in Taj Hotels’ in-house luxury store, Khazana. The launch of this initiative was held in New Delhi today.

On the occasion, Supriya Devasthali, Director, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) visited the ODOP-DEH launch and appreciated the variety of products on display, from across the country.

She highlighted the importance of such engagements for taking the ‘viraasat’ (heritage) to a global level, promoting products under ODOP-DEH, domestically and to international tourists for building global awareness.

A diverse collection of artisanal products representing all parts of the country are available at this store. For instance, the store gives the age-old craft of Chamba Rumal from Himachal Pradesh a contemporary touch by placing them in modern frames, thus preserving the art yet making it a fit for modern decor.

Similarly, the ODOP-DEH tagging was done for a range of products, including Kota Doria from Kota, Rajasthan, Bidriware from Bidar, Karnataka, Pattachitra Sarees from Puri, Odisha, Srikalahasti kalamkari from Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh & Jewellery from Surat, Gujarat. The tagging is intended to strengthen each district’s identity, while giving a greater visibility to these products.

ODOP-DEH plans to further this campaign by engaging other such stores that have overlaps with the products under ODOP-DEH in order to boost the morale of artisan and weaver clusters by giving them a larger platform to display their craft and bringing it to the forefront.

The One District One Product – Districts as Export Hubs (ODOP-DEH) programme under the Department of Commerce (DoC) and Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce & Industry is aimed at creating sustainable employment at the district level while promoting holistic socio-economic development. The idea is to select, brand, and promote one product from each district of the country.

In pursuance of the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi’s clarion call on Aatma Nirbhar Bharat and with India’s current G20 Presidency, several initiatives are being undertaken by DPIIT, Government of India.

In addition, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles, Shri Piyush Goyal at the launch of the ODOP-DEH Catalogue, requested every organisation to work in collaboration with the programme. This will help promote the indigenous products from each district of the nation.