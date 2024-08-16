One-Day Consultation on “Review of Milestone Setting for SDGs National Indicators”

Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) undertook the work related to setting up of milestones for SDG national indicators in consultation with the line ministries. In this context, “Review of Milestone Setting for SDGs National Indicators” was organized at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi today. Shri Suman K. Bery, Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog graced the event as the Chief Guest.

The “Review of milestone setting for SDGs National Indicators” was organized mainly to take stock of the status of milestone setting for the SDG National Indicators as per the latest SDGs-NIF as well to sensitize the different Ministries/Departments about the recent developments on the front of 2025 Comprehensive Review of the SDGs Global Indicator Framework.

The welcome address was given by Shri N.K. Santoshi, DG (Statistics) wherein he not only expressed his perspectives on the challenges being faced by the Statistical System, especially in the area of SDG monitoring, but also emphasized the importance of timely and high-quality data.

Dr. Saurabh Garg, Secretary MoSPI, in his speech, highlighted several MoSPI initiatives related to the SDGs, including the development of the National Indicator Framework, efforts to address data gaps through new surveys as well as through alignment of existing surveys as per SDG data requirements, capacity building on SDGs, and MoSPI’s efforts on establishing milestones for national SDG indicators. He also highlighted that due to MoSPI’s effort, the data availability for the SDGs national indicators had increased from around 55 percent in 2019 to more than 95 percent in 2024. He emphasized the greater use of technology in data collection and analysis and also the importance of integration of databases. He underlined the need of alignment of SDGs with Viksit Bharat 2047.

Secretary, MoSPI also informed that India is a member of the United Nation’s Inter-Agency and Expert Group on Sustainable Development Goal Indicators (IAEG-SDGs) for the 2023-2025 term and is representing South Asia in the Expert Group through MoSPI. He further mentioned that the Global Indicator Framework was comprehensively reviewed in 2020, and the next comprehensive review is scheduled for 2025 during the 56th session of the UN Statistical Commission (UNSC), of which India is also a member.

Shri Bery, in his address highlighted that we are in the midway of SDG era of 2015-2030, the setting of the milestones is crucial for the successful monitoring and achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The milestones for SDGs targets allow governments to measure progress and serve as reference points to assess whether or not we are on track to achieve the SDGs. Setting up of milestones will also help in identifying areas where progress is lagging and it will enable early detection of issues and will allow for timely interventions. He further emphasized the linking of SDGs with the Viksit Bharat 2047. He stressed upon the need of strong coordination among NITI Aayog, MoSPI and other Line Ministries.

In the technical session, the milestone settings status of the 290 SDG national indicators of NIF were extensive reviewed by the MoSPI and NITI Aayog. Further, officers in the Central Ministries, dealing with the SDGs, were sensitized about 2025 Comprehensive Review of SDGs Global Indicator Framework during the review meeting.

Shri N. K. Santoshi, DG (statistics), MoSPI requested concerned Ministries/Departments to go through the entire milestone setting process considering the national priorities and needs for setting the milestones for the indicators. He also requested the Line Ministries to promptly provide their input on their respective areas.

The review meeting was attended by officers of Central Ministries/Departments, MoSPI and NITI Aayog, dealing with the SDGs related work in their Ministry/Department. Vote of thanks was proposed by Dr. Praveen Shukla, Additional Director General, MoSPI.