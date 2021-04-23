ONCE STRUGGLING TO MEET DAILY NEEDS, NOW BODH RAJ IS A CROREPATI

Chandigarh: The phrase “In the middle of every difficulty lies opportunity” came true for Bodh Raj, a labourer from district Pathankot as his decision to buy a lottery ticket of Rs.100 changed his life forever. He has won the first prize of Rs.1 crore of Punjab State Dear 100 Wednesday Weekly Lottery.



Residing in village Akhrota, Bodh Raj (38) was struggling to earn livelihood for his family and meet their daily needs, but now, these harrowing situations are the stories of the past.



Exalted with the winning lottery, the lucky winner said that he had never thought in his wildest dream to earn such a big amount in life as he earned around Rs.10,000 per month with whole day hard-work. “On the insistence of my friend, who went to Pathankot to buy a Punjab State Baisakhi Bumper ticket, I bought a lottery ticket first time in my life, as I had no money to buy a Baisakhi Bumper ticket of Rs.500 so I chose to buy a ticket of Rs.100. I was not interested in spending my hard earned money on the lottery, but God created a way for me”.



After submitting the winning lottery ticket and required documents for encashment of prize with the department of lotteries here at Finance and Planning Complex, Sector-33, Chandigarh, the lucky winner said that he is still in dreams.



Father of two school going daughters, Bodh Raj now is planning for their better future. He said that he will spend a large share of the winning amount on the study of his daughters, besides setting down financial liabilities of his family.

Related