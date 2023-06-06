On World Environment Day, Reliance Foundation launches ‘Plant4Life’ initiative for a greener tomorrow

Mumbai : ‘Plant4Life’, a community-driven environment initiative by Reliance Foundation to enhance green cover and to care for the Earth was launched on the occasion of World Environment Day on June 5.

Over the course of the next few months, 500,000 saplings are set to be planted across the country with the support of at least 50,000 volunteers through ‘Plant4Life’. The campaign aims to build a buzz around environment conservation and involvement of the community. A strong momentum would be generated by Reliance’s community of volunteers imbibing the spirit of ‘We Care’.

“On the 50th anniversary of World Environment Day, we wanted to mark the occasion with a special initiative, bringing together thousands of Reliance volunteers across the country to create momentum for individual and community action, to protect and preserve our Earth for future generations,” said Mr. Jagannatha Kumar, CEO, Reliance Foundation.

On Monday, the campaign kickstarted with the planting of over 1 lakh saplings in 25 states and three Union Territories. Plant4Life also has a self-plantation component for Reliance employees to take care of their own plants. The campaign, which will continue over the next few months, includes making of seedballs by volunteers and their families. Seedballs made with mud and compost germinate and give way to plants when dispersed during rains.

Activities across locations include at-scale mangrove plantations in Odisha and West Bengal, and co-development of a Miyawaki forest in Kutch, Gujarat, with the support of the state’s forest department. In Kutch, cactus fodder varieties recommended by the Indian Council for Agricultural Research will be planted to increase fodder availability during summer.

Over the years, Reliance has supported various environment conservation initiatives including natural resources management and tree plantation. To date, Reliance has facilitated the plantation of more than 2.39 crore saplings across the country.

The Plant4Life campaign aims to mobilise employees to build on these efforts to care for Earth and resonates with the mission of the LiFe campaign launched by the Honourable Prime Minister of India for a mass movement to nudge individual and community action to protect and preserve the environment.