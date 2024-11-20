BusinessOdia OrbitOdisha

On the third day of  CM Mohan Majhi’s visit to Singapore, an Interactive Session on Business Opportunities in  Odisha was held, attracting global investors and industry leaders

OdAdmin

Bhubaneswar: On the third day of  CM Mohan Majhi’s visit to Singapore, an Interactive Session on Business Opportunities in  Odisha was held, attracting global investors and industry leaders from across the ASEAN region.

The session served as a platform where the Odisha delegation led by CM showcased Odisha’s immense investment potential and its readiness to lead India’s growth story.

The key highlight of the day was the investor roadshow, attended by over 300 delegates, including prominent industry leaders, investors, Odia diaspora, and special invitees.

The roadshow featured an interactive session on business opportunities in  Odisha, where the delegation highlighted the state’s rich resources, world-class infrastructure, and skilled workforce, all of which make Odisha a prime destination for investment.

