On the occasion of National Sports Day on 29th August, 2022, Central Civil Services Cultural and Sports Board will organize Hockey, Athletics (100 meters), Volleyball and Basketball for both men and women

New Delhi : On the occasion of National Sports Day on 29th August, 2022, Central Civil Services Cultural and Sports Board, a registered society under Department of Personnel and Training is organizing following events at Vinay Marg Sports Complex, New Delhi.

Hockey (Men and Women) Athletics 100 meters (Men and Women) Volleyball (Men and Women) Basketball (Men and Women)

All Civilian employees of Government of India posted in Delhi/New Delhi are invited to participate in the event. The interested participants shall report on 29.8.2022 at 9.00 AM in Vinay Marg Sports Complex, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi along with duly filled in prescribed proforma.

The participants will be grouped into teams. Major Dhyan Chand Trophy will be awarded to winners and runners up.

National Sports Day is celebrated every year on August 29 to commemorate hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand’s birthday. He was one of India’s greatest sportspersons and led India to three Olympic gold medals in 1928, 1932 and 1936.

The following categories of employees are not eligible for participation in this competition: –

(a)Uniformed personnel in Defence Services/Para Military Organizations/ Central Police Organization/Police/RPF/CISF/BSS-/ITBP/NSG etc.

Employees of Autonomous bodies/Undertakings/Public Sector Banks/Corporations even though administratively controlled by the Central Ministries. Casual/Daily wages workers. Employees attached to offices on temporary duty.

For any query and assistance, kindly contact the f ollowing persons:-