In J&K, the annual Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra is going on smoothly. On the first day of Yatra yesterday, more than 7000 devotees paid obeisance at the holy cave shrine from the Baltal and Pahalgam routes.

Meanwhile, amid chants of Bum Bum Bhole, the second batch of around 4500 devotees is undertaking the Yatra on both routes today.

Elaborate arrangements and unprecedented security arrangements have been put in place to ensure a smooth and hassle-free pilgrimage.