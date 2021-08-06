On the eve of Handloom Day, MPs led by Dr. Amar Patnaik pledged support to the handloom weavers and craftsmen

New Delhi: On the eve of Handloom Day, MPs from Lok Sabha & Rajya Sabha pledged to wear handloom as much as possible & support to weavers. Handloom is the second largest sector after agriculture, need to nurture it& further the cause.

Member of Parliaments across party lines led by Dr. Amar Patnaik pledged support to the handloom weavers and craftsmen of the country in front of the Gandhi statue in Parliament by wearing traditional handloom/handicrafts outfits from their respective regions.

National Handloom Day is celebrated on August 7 every year to commemorate the launch of the Swadeshi Movement on August 7, 1905. The handloom/handicraft industry embodies the traditional wisdom and cultural wealth of India and is one of the richest aspects of our shared heritage. According to the Fourth All India Handloom Census (2019-20), it provides livelihood to 31.45 lakh weaving households, making it the second-largest source of employment in the country.

Despite its cultural and economic significance, 67.1% of the total households engaged in it have a monthly income lower than Rs. 5,000. Since the industry is largely reliant on exports for the generation of revenue, the ongoing pandemic has worsened the already vulnerable state of affairs. The handloom/handicraft sector has recorded one of the highest negative growth rates among major commodities and is operating at significantly lower levels compared to pre-Covid periods – endangering the livelihoods of weavers and artisans. Therefore, it is necessary to revive the Indian handloom/handicraft sector, and make it an aspirational product like Thailand has achieved with ‘Thai Silk’.

Members of the Parliamentary Advocacy Group on Handlooms and Handicrafts exhibited their support for the handloom/handicraft industry by wearing traditional handloom/handicrafts outfits from their respective regions in the Parliament House today. The Advocacy Group has planned a few events for the programme leading up to the National Handloom Day.