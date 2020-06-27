On the call of Prime Minister, Culture Ministry to celebrate “Sankalp Parva” to plant trees from 28th June to 12 July 2020

New Delhi: Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi has called for planting at least five trees either in Officecampus or wherever it is possible, to ensure clean and healthy environment of the country. Union Minister of State for Culture and Tourism (Independent charge)Shri Prahlad Singh Pateltoday called for successful organizing of “Sankalp Parva” and plant trees as desired by our Prime Minister.

Shri Patel informed that the Ministry of Culture has decided to celebrate Sankalp Parva from 28th June to 12 July 2020, wherein Ministry expects all its Subordinate Offices, Academies, Attached Institutions, Affiliated Institutions to plant trees in its campus or at the surroundings wherever it is possible. He added that the Ministry of Culture recommends to plants five trees which have been identified by our Prime Minister and which represent the herbal heritage of our country. These trees are (i) “Bargad” (ii) “Awla” (iii) “Pepal” (iv) “Ashok” (v) “Bel”. He further said that if sapling of these trees are not available then people may do plantation of any other sapling of their choice.

Shri Patel also said that the organizations must ensure that each employee should plant at least one tree of his/her choice and over and above these five trees which should be planted as per the call of thePrime Minister.The Institutions must also ensure that the employee takes care of plant planted by them during the year so that it survives and flourishes .

Shri Patel hasurged all to participate in the Sankalp Parv and share the photo of plantation with #संकल्पपर्व #SankalpParv with Ministry of Culture. He said that monsoon season has started , which is right time for plantation. We have seen the importance of clean and healthy environment during this Pandemic and we are proud of our Herbal Wealth which hasenough strength to enable us to sail through safely in the period of Pandemic. I urge everybody to participate in this Sankalp Parv and plant and take care of at least one plant, so we can create healthy environment and a flourishing “Bharat”.

Related

comments