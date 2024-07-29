On Odisha Budget 2024 LOP Naveen Patnaik says Double-Engine Govt, Double Disappointment

Bhubaneswar: BJD President Naveen Patnaik criticised the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in Odisha on Thursday, stating that his state was doubly disappointed by both the Union and State budgets.

Speaking to newsmen outside the assembly, the ex-chief minister alleged that the government headed by Mohan Charan Majhi had renamed over 40 schemes from the BJD era.

The BJP-led Odisha government today tabled a budget of Rs 2.65 lakh crore for the fiscal year 2024-25. LoP Naveen Patnaik said, “About the Union budget, I will say – it was the double engine, double disappointment. About the state budget, I would say – I noticed that more than 40 of my govt schemes have just been renamed. I will go through it in detail and then I’ll comment on the budget.”

https://x.com/Naveen_Odisha/status/1817931524345634870

LoP Naveen Patnaik said, “Congratulations to the new government of Odisha on presenting its first budget and a special congratulations for repeating more than 80% of the schemes implemented by our government. More than 80% of your budget allocation, flows towards the schemes formulated by the BJD Government. BJP formed Government by promising people that they will bring ‘PARIBARTAN’. After going through the budget documents, I see ‘PARIBARTAN’ or CHANGE’– This Government has changed the names of 45 schemes. BJP said their government will be a GAME CHANGER but unfortunately has ended up being a ‘NAME CHANGER’. This budget saw 80% of our schemes being repeated. It shows the robustness, pro-people and progressive character of the schemes designed and implemented by the BJD Government. The rest 20% resource allocation is what they will use to implement their manifesto promises to the people of Odisha”.