On International Day of the Girl Child,Union Minister ,Smriti Zubin Irani emphasizes on skilling, empowerment & non-traditional livelihoods for girls and convergence between Ministries and Departments

New Delhi : The Ministry of Women and Child Development (MWCD), in partnership with the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) and Ministry of Minority Affairs organized “Betiyan Banein Kushal”, an inter-ministerial conference on non-traditional livelihoods (NTLs) for adolescent girls on the occasion of the International Day of the Girl Child, here today.

Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani was the chief guest on the occasion. Dr. Munjpara Mahendrabhai, Minister of State for Women and Child Development, Shri Indevar Pandey, Secretary WCD, Shri Atul Kumar Tiwari Secretary MSDE , Shri Mukhmeet Singh Bhatia, Secretary, Ministry of Minority Affairs, Ms. Sujata Chaturvedi, Secretary, Department of Sports, MYAS , Chairperson NCPCR ,Shri Priyank Kanoongo, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Education, representatives from States and senior officials from the Ministry of WCD were present among others at the conference.

Delivering her address, Union Minister for Women and Child Development ,Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani Minister said that the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign was launched by the Prime Minister ,Shri Narendra Modi in 2015. She emphasized on convergence between various Ministries to work towards empowering girls with quality education and equal opportunities. She said that the country cannot progress if girls and women are not empowered. She said that the Government has always encouraged and empowered girls to pursue vocation of their choice irrespective of gender stereotypes.