On a declining trend, India’s Active Caseload further dips to 23,43,152; Active Cases decrease by 76,755 in last 24 hours

New Delhi: India’s Active Caseload has now reduced to 23,43,152. Active Cases have decreased since its last peak on 10th May 2021.

A net decline of 76,755 is witnessed in the last 24 hours and active cases are now only 8.50%of the country’s total Positive Cases.

As part of continued decline in the daily new cases, the country has recorded less than 3 lakh Daily New Cases for the twelve consecutive days now.

1,86,364 Daily New Cases were registered in the last 24 hours.

India’s Daily Recoveries continue to outnumber the Daily New Cases for the 15th consecutive day. 2,59,459 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.

73,095 more recoveries during the last 24 hours as compared to the daily new cases.

Out of people infected since beginning of the pandemic 2,48,93,410 people have already received from COVID-19 & 2,59,459 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. This constitute an overall recovery rate of 90.34%.

A total of 20,70,508 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the country and cumulatively India has conducted 33.90 crore tests so far.

While on one side testing has been enhanced across the country, a continued decline in weekly case positivity is noticed. Weekly Positivity Rate is currently at 10.42% while the Daily Positivity rate has reduced and is at 9.00% today. It has remained less than 10% for 4 consecutive days now.

20.57 Cr cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the country as on today as part of Nationwide Covid-19 Vaccination Drive. India is the second country after the US to achieve the vaccination landmark of 20 Crore.

A total of 20,57,20,660 vaccine doses have been administered through 29,38,367sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today.

These include :

HCWs 1st Dose 98,28,401 2nd Dose 67,48,360 FLWs 1st Dose 1,53,49,658 2nd Dose 84,25,730 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 1,52,65,022 Age Group 45 to 60 years 1st Dose 6,36,22,329 2nd Dose 1,02,22,521 Over 60 years 1st Dose 5,77,84,682 2nd Dose 1,84,73,957 Total 20,57,20,660

****