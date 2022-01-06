Bhubaneswar: Omicron-infected person dies in Odisha. 45-yr-old woman had tested positive for Covid19 on Dec 23, her sample was sent for genome sequencing. Before results came, she passed away on Dec 27 at Burla hospital. Presence of Omicron was detected later informed Bolangir CDMO.

Contact tracing underway at the village of deceased woman in Agalapur block of Bolangir. It is yet to be ascertained whether she died due to heart attack or #Omicron infection says Bolangir CDMO.

Omicron has spread its tentacles to all districts of Odisha. Infections will further rise in coming days. But there’s no severity detected. ICMR has given permission to use new kits for Omicron testing, state govt has begun process to avail these kits says Health Services Director.