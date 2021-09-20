Omega Seiki Mobility unveils India’s First Electric Small Commercial Vehicle (SCV) M1KA

New Delhi: Omega Seiki Mobility Pvt. Ltd. (OSM), part of the Anglian Omega Group unveiled India’s first Electric Small Commercial Vehicle (SCV) ‘M1KA’ today. OSM ‘M1KA’ is designed to live up to the expectation of ‘AAPKI AAMDANI KA SAATHI’. With this product, the brand continues to offer best-in-class performance, dependability, and a value proposition with lower TCO. Omega Seiki Mobility will start accepting bookings of the vehicle from Quarter 4 of 2021.

M1KA is equipped with a light weight, NMC based battery of 90 kWh providing the longest driving range of 250kms in a single charge. The battery takes 4 hours to charge fully at the DC Fast Charging Stations. Payload capacity of 2 tonnes makes it the most proficient vehicle in its class. It is further supported by 6 leaf springs suspension in the front and 7 in the rear making M1KA an ideal SCV for highway drives that too on any terrain. The all new M1KA sports the chassis of superior tensile strength. On the inside, the vehicle comes with a large 10 feet loading area which is highly suitable for heavy as well as voluminous load.

Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM) always believes in keeping #IndiaFirst and providing green and sustainable mobility solutions with the introduction of its electric vehicles since its inception in 2020. OSM today offers an unmatched array of green vehicles. OSM with the unveiling of M1KA is targeting customer segment that is a combination of owners-cum-drivers and fleet owners, who are go-getters and seek reverence and individuality in their occupation along with cost-effectiveness. The M1KA is a green and practical offering which can be used for multiple applications including Courier, Goods distribution, E-Commerce and FMCG amongst others.

Speaking at the event Mr. Uday Narang, Founder and Chairman, Omega Seiki Mobility said “EV market is growing specially in the Commercial Vehicle space on the back of cost effectiveness, sustainable solution and the increasing support from the central and the state Government. The current SOPs and favourable environment motivate us to expand our EV offerings for our customers.”

Mr. Narang further added “We are thrilled to unveil this revolutionary product M1KA. Omega Seiki Mobility is coming up with next-generation electric commercial vehicle to further solidify its mission to develop net-zero carbon mobility.”

Dr. Deb Mukherji, MD, Omega Seiki Mobility said “With a focus on engineering and tech enabled automotive solutions catering to the future of mobility, Omega Seiki Mobility provides market-leading vehicles are built on adaptable platforms and use our own proprietary technology, providing customers with tailored e-mobility solutions at the lowest Total Cost of Ownership.”

While unveiling M1KA, Mr. Mukherji added “At Omega Seiki Mobility, we are committed to provide reliable mobility solutions to our customers. Introducing First Electric SCV will further bolster our commitment towards a cleaner environment. We are confident to sustain a strong foothold in the segment with M1KA and would like to thank our customers for their constant support.”

Omega Seiki Mobility believes in creating sustainable mobility solutions with integrated approach of connecting Automobiles and the Society. The brand’s focus is to eventually create a clean ecosystem with eco-friendly, safe and congestion free mobility. OSM is one of India’s leading clean energy incubators and has become synonymous with India’s sustainability success. The electric vehicle manufacturing company aims to fast-track future mobility, with green energy at its core, by implementing data-driven, smart engineering.

Omega Seiki Mobility, which has its EV manufacturing plant in Faridabad, launched its first electric three-wheeler in the country in early 2020 and the company aims to become a complete mobility solutions provider in the EV market.