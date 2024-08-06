Omega Seiki Mobility Stream City Qik – World’s first 15-minute full charge electric passenger auto launched in Bengaluru; Company flags off the first batch

Bengaluru : Omega Seiki Mobility, a pioneering force in the electric mobility sector in partnership with Exponent Energy, today announced the launch of Omega Seiki Mobility Stream City Qik electric 3-wheeler passenger vehicles (e-autos) in Bengaluru. The vehicles were delivered to auto drivers at a specially organised event in Bengaluru where both the companies flagged off the first batch of vehicles.

The Omega Seiki Mobility Stream City Qik is the world’s fastest charging passenger electric auto launched in April 2024, boasts a 15-minute full charge (from 0-100%) and is priced at Rs. 3,24,999/- (Ex-Showroom). The vehicle comes with an industry-leading battery warranty of 2,00,000 km and 5 years paving the way for better financing options and ease in ownership. The vehicle showcases a cutting-edge 8.8 kWh proprietary battery pack which facilitates an impressive ARAI certified range of 126 kilometres, eliminating concerns about range anxiety.

Uday Narang, Founder and Chairman of Omega Seiki Mobility, stated, “We are excited to launch OSM Stream City Qik passenger electric three-wheeler in Bengaluru, a city known for its vibrant energy and growing commitment to sustainability. This launch marks a significant step forward in our mission to revolutionize urban transport with eco-friendly solutions. Our vehicle is designed to meet the city’s diverse transportation landscape while significantly reducing emissions and operating costs, reinforcing the city’s position as a leader in green innovation. The vehicle’s launch signals a revolutionary change for drivers, increasing their earning potential by at least 30%. Essentially, this will transform drivers’ lives and serve as a catalyst for economic empowerment.”

OSM Stream City Qik powered by Exponent marks a major change for the 3-wheeler passenger vehicle drivers with its 15-minute rapid charging capabilities. Drivers can reduce their charging time between trips, have the freedom to travel anywhere in the city with the exponent charging network, cover more kilometers, earn more, and contribute to a cleaner environment. The vehicle is currently available for sale at Omega Seiki Mobility’s sophisticated dealership facilities in Banashankari and Jayanagar.

Commenting on the occasion, Arun Vinayak, CEO and Co-founder, Exponent Energy, said, “As we celebrate the launch of OSM Stream City Qik in Bengaluru and handover the first batch to customers, the excitement within our team is immense. This vehicle, powered by exponent’s battery technology and our charging network, delivers unlimited freedom and empowers auto drivers to drive whenever, and wherever they want. It unlocks unlimited earnings and puts power rightfully in the drivers hands to break free from CNG queues and CNG prices. Compared to CNG, drivers can earn an additional INR 60,000 annually with the OSM Stream City Qik, all while making our cities greener and cleaner. This aligns with our vision of making all of India go electric by delivering freedom & financial empowerment.

Exponent’s 15-minute full charge technology combined with 2 lakh km battery warranty, and widespread charging network will help drive adoption of the OSM Stream City Qik. Both OSM and Exponent, being pioneering players in the EV industry, are dedicated towards fostering progress in the segment and shaping the evolution of mobility through collaboration and innovation.