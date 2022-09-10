Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM) launches World’s Longest Range Electric Three Wheeler ‘ViCKTOR’, at an Introductory price of ₹ 5 Lakh

New Delhi: On the occasion of World Electric Vehicle Day, Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM) today announced the launch of World’s Longest Range Electric Three Wheeler ‘ViCKTOR’, in India at an introductory price of ₹ 5 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi post Govt. Subsidy) for the first 100 customers. OSM ViCKTOR is powered by a 20 kWh Lithium-Ion battery pack, providing segment first range of 250 Kms in a single Charge. Booking of the ViCKTOR commences today at OSM Dealerships for the booking amount of ₹9,999 and the Electric vehicle deliveries to start from November 2022.

Omega Seiki Mobility’s strong belief in an all-electric future and is based on its Future of Mobility vision of producing Green, Genuine and Ground Breaking vehicles. Omega Seiki Mobility is the leader of EV technology in India, and is gearing up to realise this vision with its new, futuristic EV vehicles and solutions. OSM ViCKTOR will allow the company to make even greater strides in its last mile delivery vehicles in which it is already a market leader. The vehicle will seamlessly tap into the varied logistics and delivery requirements of the nation’s e-commerce space.

Speaking at the occasion Mr. Uday Narang, Founder and Chairman, Omega Seiki Mobility said, “The last mile delivery and logistics segment has seen a need for long range premium electric vehicles to enable reliable and economical cargo transportation. We are thrilled to launch another marvel and Industry first electric three wheeler OSM ViCKTOR, which provides a range of 250 Km in a single charge. The vehicle demonstrates the latest technology and power-packed performance showcasing India on the world map.”

On Plans of Launching more products for the India Market, Mr. Narang added, “We will be soon launching more revolutionary electric vehicles at Auto Expo 2022.”

Key Highlights of OSM ViCKTOR

Best-in-Industry Performance

Best in Class Range of 250 km/charge ensures additional trips in a day and thereby more earnings

Best in segment Battery Capacity Installed- 20 kWh Lithium-Ion battery pack

Highest power of 12.8 kW and highest torque of 430 Nm at wheels.

High payload capacity of 450 kgs – Get higher earning opportunities

Choose between Open or Closed Carrier variants as per your business needs

OSM ViCKTOR’s ability to climb inclines with ease is second to none with a grade ability of 9.2 degree

Advanced Technology

Lithium-ion technology: The OSM ViCKTOR is powered by an advanced lithium-ion battery pack that is IP65-rated, and ensures highest dust and water protection

Get more comfort with an ergonomically designed driver cabin & seat

ED coated Metal body structure for superior life

Telematics unit and GPS, Windscreen and wiping system, Spare wheel provision, Economy and boost mode, Lockable glove box, Hazard indicator, Reverse Buzzer

Ground Clearance – 175mm – easy to ride in bumpy Indian Urban or Rural roads

For vehicle finance Anglian Omega Group has in-house financing entity ‘Anglian Finvest’ and Omega Seiki Mobility has also partnered with various banks & NBFCs

OSM currently has an order book of over 50,000 units. The company is a leading last mile service provider with under its brand “UNOXpress”. The company is currently running its fleet in 20 cities, doing more than 10 lac Km per month. Omega Seiki Mobility is working closely with partners for overcoming the supply chain disruptions which have been plaguing the automotive industry. To achieve high scale production of EVs, the company has set up JVs with Korean company Jae Sung Tech to manufacture a new range of powertrains. Omega Seiki Mobility is also planning to manufacture in-house motors and battery packs.

Omega Seiki Mobility believes in creating sustainable mobility solutions with an integrated approach of connecting Automobiles and the Society. The brand’s focus is to eventually create a clean ecosystem with eco-friendly, safe and congestion free mobility. OSM is one of India’s leading clean energy incubators and has become synonymous with India’s sustainability success. The electric vehicle manufacturing company aims to fast-track future mobility, with green energy at its core, by implementing data-driven, smart engineering.