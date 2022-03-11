Omega Seiki Mobility Forays into Nepal, Signs Agreement with MAW Vriddhi Commercial Vehicle

New Delhi : Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM) and MAW Vriddhi Commercial Vehicle, the second largest automobile group in Nepal, has today announced a strategic partnership for retailing OSM’s range of Made in India Electric Vehicles in Nepal. The agreement will see OSM vehicles being sold via MAW Vriddhi Commercial Vehicle in Nepal. Besides, the company’s touchpoints will also serve as service centres for the vehicles. OSM is now the first Indian Electric Vehicle maker to mark its presence in Nepal.

Electric vehicles have been plying on Nepalese roads for nearly three decades now but they comprise of just about 1 % of the total vehicle registrations in the country. As per a survey by the Government of Nepal, 80% of these are three-wheelers.

This association will enable Omega Seiki Mobility to meet the evolving needs of a customer base which is rapidly looking for a sustainable and a zero emission last-mile transportation solution in the growing Nepalese market. Omega Seiki Mobility will be offering entire range of Rage Plus electric three-wheeler vehicle: Rage Plus, Rage Plus Rapid, Rage Plus 125, Rage Plus FROST and ADM REXA exclusively to MAW Vriddhi Commercial vehicle.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Uday Narang, Founder and Chairman, Omega Seiki Mobility said, “India and Nepal are two close allies and our respective governments have always worked towards the betterment of the delicate Himalayan ecosystem. Taking this a step further, I am very excited to announce OSM’s association with MAW Vriddhi Commercial Vehicle, which is one of the largest CV players in Nepal. The alliance will allow us to expand our partnership to help businesses enhance their profitability who are trying to earn to switch to sustainable last-mile transportation. This is also a major step in OSM’s attempt to take Indian manufacturing to the global map.”

Mr. Vivek Sikaria, Managing Director, MAW Vriddhi Commercial Vehicle said, “We are very proud to cooperate with Omega Seiki Mobility, an innovative electric vehicle manufacturer, embracing new technology to create a competitive advantage on their journey towards electrification. We continue to expand our partnership with large electric vehicle manufacturers in a bid to make it easier for auto rickshaw drivers to shift to economical, highly profitable, and less pollutive vehicles in Nepal. Hope to have a long and fulfilling relationship with Omega Seiki Mobility.”

Omega Seiki Mobility has been growing its product line up and manufacturing footprint rapidly in India. The company is the first OEM to have 2,3 and 4 wheelers in its product portfolio. The company has set up large scale manufacturing facilities in Delhi NCR and now looking to expand in Pune. The company is a leading last mile service provider with under its brand “UNOXpress”. The company is currently running its fleet in 20 cities, registering over 10 lac km a month.

Omega Seiki Mobility believes in creating sustainable mobility solutions with an integrated approach of connecting Automobiles and the Society. The brand’s focus is to eventually create a clean ecosystem with eco-friendly, safe and congestion free mobility. OSM is one of India’s leading clean energy incubators and has become synonymous with India’s sustainability success. The electric vehicle manufacturing company aims to fast-track future mobility, with green energy at its core, by implementing data-driven, smart engineering.

Vivek Dhawan, Director-Marketing, Sales, and Service at Omega Seiki Mobility said, “With electrification happening fast in automotive markets globally, we believe there will be a disruption and demand shift especially in the electric three wheeler segment in Nepal. An alliance with MAW Vriddhi Commercial Vehicle will be a great value proposition for OSM in tapping the country’s automotive market.”

MAW Vriddhi is a joint venture between MAW & Vriddhi Group of companies which is involved in commercial vehicle business. MAW has been established since 1964 and is the second largest automobile group in Nepal. With more than 17 brands, its employees more than 1,000 people with more than 265 touchpoints. Vriddhi Group of companies has a diverse portfolio which includes manufacturing, trading, real estate, and automobiles.