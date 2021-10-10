OMC MD Balwant Singh officials visited Kurmitar iron ore mines in the Koira region

Bhubaneswar: Balwant Singh, MD, OMC along with Dir (Personnel), Dir (Ops) & senior officials visited Kurmitar iron ore mines in the Koira region. The team reviewed the present status of mining operations & assessed the readiness of MDO for enhanced production capacity.

OMC team led by MD advised officials to augment the transport management system (TMS) with all safety measures in place & ensure its proper functioning to manage transportation activities.

The team interacted with RM Koira team and took feedback on employees’ welfare activities. They instructed the officials to complete the infrastructure upgradation work within the stipulated time-frame.