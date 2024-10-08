OMBADC Supports Water Conservation and Soil Erosion Control Initiatives in Mayurbhanj

Mayurbhanj : Today, climate change poses significant challenge worldwide. Erratic rainfall patterns and population growth are leading to increased utilization of groundwater. This had led to more attention and call for efforts on finding sustainable solutions, particularly for rainwater preservation and ground water recharge.

Odisha Mineral Bearing Areas Development Corporation (OMBADC) is actively supporting the Forest, Environment and Climate Change Department, Government of Odisha in implementing various projects for rain and groundwater conservation in the mineral rich Mayurbhanj district.

As Odisha’s largest district by area, Mayurbhanj is surrounded by lush forests and hills. Strategically constructed check dams are instrumental in conserving rainwater flowing from the hills, benefiting both wildlife and local villagers who rely on the stored water for agricultural purposes.

“Previously, rainwater from nearby hills flooded our village, causing hardship. Thanks to the construction of a dam supported by OMBADC, we now conserve that water & use it to grow crops, which provides us with a livelihood option,” says Jharana Mahanta, a resident of Kantasala, Badampahar, Mayurbhanj.

Various initiatives have been undertaken towards groundwater recharge and soil erosion control in Mayurbhanj. The water harvesting structures constructed with financial support from OMBADC include loose boulder check dams, wire mesh loose boulder check dams, graded bunds, sub-surface dykes, percolation pits, staggered trenches, earthen bunds, and stone bunding.

“The forests are rich in precious medicinal plants. However, water scarcity hindered tree growth, severely impacting the livelihoods of those dependent on the forests. With the construction of dams and other projects, the trees are now thriving, allowing people to collect forest produce and earn a decent income”, added Upendranath Mahanta, a local resident.

Community-led initiatives are also underway in Mayurbhanj to establish nurseries and undertake afforestation programs aimed at environmental protection and green belt development in mining areas. Notably, under the Forest Division of Rairangpur, Karanjia, and Baripada, 83.33 lakh saplings have been planted till date. With OMBADC’s assistance under the Directorate of Soil Conservation and Watershed Development of the Government of Odisha, various projects such as farm ponds and water harvesting structures are being constructed. These initiatives aim to address declining groundwater levels while aiding soil conservation and providing livelihood for local communities.

Satyabrata Pattanaik, Forest Ranger of the Badampahar Forest Division, noted, “Previously, rainfall triggered soil erosion in Mayurbhanj’s forests, leading to deforestation. However, with OMBADC’s intervention, various projects have been implemented to combat soil erosion and conserve rainwater while safeguarding the forest. This ultimately supports sustainable livelihoods for local villagers.”

OMBADC plays a pivotal role in consolidating water resources, controlling soil erosion, and promoting greenery in the tribal majority Mayurbhanj district. The focus remains on maintaining equilibrium among water, land, and forest resources to ensure sustainable livelihoods for the local population.