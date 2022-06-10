Omaxe partners with Jio-bp to set up EV charging & swapping infrastructure

Mumbai : Omaxe, one of India’s leading real estate developers today announced its partnership with Jio-bp, a fuel and mobility joint venture between Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and bp, to establish a battery charging ecosystem for electrical vehicles. Jio-bp will set up EV charging and swapping infrastructure at various Omaxe properties across Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, New Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Patiala, Amritsar, Jaipur, Sonipat and Bahadurgarh in a phased manner.

Appreciating the need for EV charging infrastructure at commercial establishments, Jio-bp is working with developers and real estate players in the country. Jio-bp will install 24*7 EV charging infrastructure for two and four wheelers at Omaxe properties.

Last year, Jio-bp constructed and launched two of India’s largest EV charging hubs. Leveraging the best of RIL & bp’s strengths in electrification, Jio-bp is creating a charging ecosystem that will benefit all the stakeholders in the EV value chain. The JV’s EV services operate under the brand Jio-bp pulse, and with the Jio-bp pulse mobile app, customers can easily find charging stations nearby and seamlessly charge their electric vehicles.

In the last 34 years, Omaxe has established a strong footprint in several cities of North and Central India. It has delivered a wide range of real estate projects – from integrated townships to offices, malls and high street projects. The company is committed to ushering better customer experience through environmentally-friendly mobility, innovative design and architecture and facilities in line with its philosophy of customer-centricity.