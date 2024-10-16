Omar Abdullah Sworn in as J&K Chief Minister Once Again

Omar Abdullah was sworn in as the first Chief Minister of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir after the NC-Congress alliance’s victory in the first assembly elections since the abrogation of Article 370. Before the ceremony, Abdullah offered prayers at the Hazratbal shrine for peace and prosperity in the region. The event, held at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC), saw strong support from INDIA bloc leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Mallikarjun Kharge, Akhilesh Yadav, Prakash Karat, D Raja, Kanimozhi, Supriya Sule, and Mehbooba Mufti.