Om Birla Urged Citizens to Voice Their Opinions; Calls for Enhanced Public Participation in Law and Policy Formulation

Bhubaneswar: Speaker of the Lok Sabha Om Birla emphasized the need for increased public participation in the formulation of laws and policies, particularly in the current digital era. Since proposed laws have a lasting impact on people, states, and the country, he invited folks to express their thoughts and recommendations. Although there is public participation, Birla thinks it should be greatly expanded.

Birla stressed on the significance of public policy in determining India’s future when speaking to a crowd of scholars, decision-makers, judges, and students at the KIIT School of Public Policy inauguration. He promoted citizen-centered, stakeholder-involved, equal rights-ensuring, and public accountability policies. “The public policies should be formulated in such a way that all sections of the society are equally treated,” he stated.

He claimed that creating a strong country requires carefully thought-out public policies. India, the biggest democracy in the world, is a role model for others because of its inclusive and peaceful policies. Earlier in the day, the Speaker attended a meeting hosted by the Rama Foundation as part of his tour to Odisha.