Olympic & World Champion Neeraj Chopra Inaugurates Under Armour’s First Store in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Underdog Athletics, the exclusive distributor and licensee for Under Armour in India, announced the opening of its first Under Armour Brand House in Odisha. The store was inaugurated by Olympic and World Champion, Neeraj Chopra, amidst much fanfare and excitement. During the grand opening, Neeraj interacted with several sports and fitness enthusiasts, and his fans, encouragingthem to relentlessly pursue their dreams with dedication and highlighting how the right sporting gear can make a difference on their journey to train and compete better.

Situated at a prominent location on the ground floor of Bhubaneswar’s premium, Nexus Esplanade Mall, the Under Armour store is poised to become the go-to destination for the city’s active community of athletes, fitness and sportswear enthusiasts. The store follows Under Armour’s latest retail innovation—the Brand House City Concept Evolution—offering a seamless blend of top-tier products and an immersive shopping experience. Shoppers can explore a wide range of Under Armour’s high-performance gear, including the dual-mode SlipSpeed Mega shoes, the latest editions of InfiniteandVelocitiRunning shoes, along the stylish cross-over Phantom 4 shoes, Neeraj’s favorite mineral-infused apparel lines – Launch and Vanish,an extensive Golf range, and the much-loved Curry and Project Rock collections.

Commenting on the store launch, Tushar Goculdas, Managing Director of Underdog Athletics, said, “Odisha has a rich sporting culture, a tradition of producing top athletes across various disciplines, and state-of-the-art sports infrastructure. We are thrilled to open our first store in Odisha at Nexus Esplanade Mall, allowing us to serve Bhubaneswar’s rapidly growing community of athletes and fitness enthusiasts. Our partnership with Neeraj Chopra plays a pivotal role in our goal to becoming India’s most loved athletic performance brand, and his presence at the store’s inauguration was truly inspiring for the city’s aspiring athletes

On the store Launch Under Armour Athlete Neeraj Chopra said, “Bhubaneswar is becoming a key sports hub with its fantastic infrastructure and deep-rooted sporting culture. I’ve trained and competed here, and the city’s dedication to nurturing talent is truly inspiring. With its innovative performance gear and brand values that deeply resonate with me,Under Armour has played a significant role in supporting my journey as an athlete. I am thrilled to see the brand getting closer to athletes in Odisha and hope access to its high-performance gear will help aspiring athletes stay focused, work hard, train and compete better.”

In addition to Neeraj Chopra, Under Armour products are worn by some of the world’s best athletes, National Basketball Association All-Star Stephen Curry; Golfer Jordan Spieth; Olympian and Canadian Heptathlete – Georgia Ellenwood, Heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua; Actor/Producer Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, among others.