Olympic shuttler PV Sindhu launches Bank of Baroda’s all new Corporate Website

Hyderabad : Bank of Baroda, India’s Best technology bank* 2021, launched its all new Corporate Website https://www.bankofbaroda.in/ at the hands of 2x Olympic winner, PV Sindhu on September 9, 2021. With an aim to provide a well-integrated digital banking and to meet the aspirations of its customer base which are millennials and GenZ, the Bank has redesigned its Corporate website with a user-friendly layout, advanced features and operations. The event was graced by Shri. Vikramaditya Singh Khichi, ED, Bank Of Baroda along with other EDs and key senior personnel of the Bank.

Bank of Baroda is looking forward to a strategic and impactful corporate digital makeover to serve the evolving needs of its vast customer base in India and abroad. The transformation is focused on centralization of operations, building capabilities and enhancing competencies. The renewed secured technology platform follows suit of simplicity and embraces the concept of digital transformation while keeping in mind the needs of the hour. The new Bank of Baroda official website is based on a thematic app based design approach and is built to provide a seamless digital only banking technology experience for the bank’s existing and prospective customers across the globe. As the Bank looks forward to a strategic and impactful web interface revamp it will help bank connect with the newly adopted digital savvy behaviour of the consumers.

On this occasion, Shri. Vikramaditya Singh Khichi, ED, Bank of Baroda said, “Today we are living in both, a real as well as a digitally enabled virtual world. We want to bring this virtual world to life through our bank’s digital offerings and revamping our Corporate website is one of the key steps towards it. The new Corporate website exemplifies how we are leveraging the technologically sophisticated and personalized offerings to strengthen our customer engagements. It is embedded with enriched features, robust search functionalities and modules along with many other technologically upgraded features which will give an extensive canvas to customers for navigating on the website with ease.

The best use of the colours vermillion, blue, and white will create a strong link with our brand and make it more visually appealing for visitors to browse on the page. There is a statistical evidence of increased customer impressions on our website for everyday banking requirements so we are ensuring that they enjoy a smoother, richer and more delightful online experience while visiting the website.”

The renewed official Bank of Baroda website is equipped with many enhanced features like:

Personalized user journey and intuitive navigation to showcase relevant products to visitors

Robust search functionality with voice search and popular search tags

Blogs, Quick-access links and wide range of utilities

Interactive and useful business tools for end-to-end financial requirements

Unique, agile and seamless user interface + user experience

The Bank’s association with PV Sindhu for the launch is apt as the 2xOlympic winner perfectly matches the brand ethos of Bank of Baroda which exuberates credibility, perseverance and determination.

On this momentous occasion, ace shuttler PV Sindhu said, “I would like to congratulate Bank of Baroda for unveiling its new website. My association with the Bank began even before Rio Olympics 2016. The Bank has supported and encouraged me throughout my journey and it has extended an unconditional support at a very crucial time of my career. The Bank has worked hard with maximum efforts even during the pandemic and I really appreciate that it has put forth customer convenience at the center of it all. For enhancing the customer experience the Bank launched its all new corporate website and digital services platform bob World. I am proud to be part of Bank of Baroda family and I am an avid user of the bob World app which has best-in-class banking services. The key features of Save , Shop, Invest and Borrow answers all my financial requirements and I whole-heartedly endorse the same to everyone around me. I wish the Bank all the very best for its future endeavors and hope that my association with the Bank continues.