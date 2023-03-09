Ollywood Stars Shine at Holi Celebrations at KISS

Bhubaneswar, The festival of colours, Holi was celebrated with traditional fervour on the campus of Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) on Tuesday.

The colourful evening was celebrated by 30,000 students in the presence of several actors, actresses, singers and directors from Ollywood. They also performed cultural programmes and entertained the students. The Founder of KIIT and KISS Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Editor of Kadambini Itirani Samanta were present at the event.

Cine critic Dilip Hali, poet Gyana Hota and other star attractions at the event, among others, were Ollywood actors Anu Choudhury, Usasi Mishra, Lipsa Mishra, Aakash Acharya, Bidhusmita, Hara Rath, Bhakta Prahlada Charan Patnaik, Debu Brahma, Jiban Panda, Priyabrata Panda; singers Laxmikanta Palit, Antara Chakraborty, Priyananda Routray, Swayam Padhi; anchor Srinivas Ghatuari, Aishwarya Mishra, Akanksha Kavi.