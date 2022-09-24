Olam Agri Identifies Odisha as Central to Its Expansion into The Basmati Rice Business

Bhubaneswar: Odisha will be one of Olam Agri’s key markets as it expands into the basmati rice retail segment by introducing its longstanding Heaven’s Harvest and True Earth brands in consumer-friendly packaging.

As one of India’s leading rice players, Olam Agri’s entrance into the retail market builds on the presence that it has long established in Odisha. Since mid-2022, the company has been supplying its basmati rice to the F&B industry across key cities, including Balasore, Bhubaneshwar, Berhampur, Cuttack etc.

Its Biryani basmati rice is renowned for its quality, flavour and ability to absorb various spices. Now available to consumers, Olam Agri strengthens its position to meet Odisha’s demand for rice, especially as the state has the highest per capita rice consumption rates in India (as per NSSO data).

Mr Nitin Gupta, Vice President (Rice & Grains), Olam Agri India, said, “Odisha’s love for rice in general and basmati rice, in particular, is legendary, and we have some of the finest food experts and dishes available in the state. We endeavour to join hands with you and further enhance the culinary experiences of the food connoisseurs in the region by providing the finest quality products that complement their efforts.”

Olam Agri is already a significant supplier in the basmati rice category amongst famous hotels and restaurants in Odisha. Its flagship Heaven’s Harvest Biryani & Dum Biryani are familiar brands in many renowned hotels, including Vivanta by Taj, Pushpak, Holiday Resort, The Chariot Resort etc. With its new consumer packaging, Heaven’s Harvest will be sold in 10 kg, 25 kg& 30kg packs, and True Earthin 1kg & 5 kg in traditional markets across Odisha.

To promote these products, Olam Agri has organised a large-scale HoReCa (Hotel – Restaurant – Catering) event to bring together food hospitality leaders and professional biryani chefs across Bhubaneswar. This networking event will introduce attendees to its complete product offering, etc. The dignitaries present on the occasion are Mr Sanjay Vashisht, Business Head, Basmati, Kumar Vishal Singh, Head – National Sales & Distribution, Jyotsna Thakur, Marketing manager.

Mr Keshav Rao of Green Chillyz Catering & Foods, which owns twelve outlets across Bhubaneswar, said, “Catering is a tricky business, and quality consistency is the key to success. Reliable partners like Olam, who provide quality and seamless supply and are experienced in managing sourcing & supply chain to suit our standard requirements, are catalysts to our customer’s delight and success in the segment”.

Olam Agri is the world’s second-largest rice trader, with a presence across more than 30 countries. It is committed to defining solutions to produce rice in a way that meets the nutritional needs of consumers across regions.