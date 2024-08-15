Ola Electric strengthens market leadership, launches electric motorcycles and announces integration of its own cells in EVs by Q1 FY26 

Enters motorcycle segment; launches Roadster portfolio – Roaster X, Roadster, and Roadster Pro with prices starting from INR 74,999, INR 1,04,999, and INR 1,99,999 respectively

Bengaluru : Affirming its resolve to make India a global EV and new energy hub, Ola Electric today announced new products and future roadmap across EV and energy verticals. With the launch of Roadster, Roadster X and Roadster Pro, the company today entered the electric motorcycle segment and further announced the integration of its cells in its own vehicles starting Q1 FY26. The company also showcased the indigenously developed Bharat 4680 cell and battery pack, new Gen-3 platform and MoveOS 5 at Sankalp 2024 – Ola’s annual launch event at its Futurefactory in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu on August 15, 2024.

Speaking at the event, Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder and CMD, Ola Electric, said, “Today, 2/3rd of India’s 2W market consists of motorcycles, and with Ola’s entry into this segment, EV penetration is poised to further accelerate in the Indian 2W segment. We have already been successful in accelerating the EV adoption in the scooter segment, and with our futuristic portfolio of products, we are now focused on supercharging the EV penetration through our motorcycles. Coupled with the integration of our cells in our vehicles starting early next year, we are determined to chart a new course for mass EV adoption across India.”

Motorcycle portfolio to supercharge EV adoption in the segment

Ola Electric announced the launch of its all-new Roadster series of motorcycles – Roadster, Roadster X, and Roadster Pro. Built on the scalable, modular, integrated Ola Motorcycles platform, the motorcycles sport a minimalist, futuristic, and monolithic design language. Additionally, Ola Electric teased two of its upcoming models, Sportster and Arrowhead.

Roadster Motorcycle Portfolio

The Roadster X promises to redefine motorcycling in the entry-level segment with an impressive performance and thrilling riding experience. With a peak motor output of 11 kW, Roadster X is the fastest electric motorcycle in the segment. Available in 2.5 kWh, 3.5 kWh, and 4.5 kWh battery variants, the Roadster X clocks 0-40 kmph in 2.8 seconds (for the 4.5 kWh variant). It has a maximum speed of 124 kmph and offers a range of 200 km (top variant). Roadster X comes with an efficient Combi Braking System (CBS) with disk brakes at the front with advanced brake by wire technology. The motorcycle also features Sports, Normal, and Eco riding modes. Featuring a 4.3-inch LCD segment display powered by MoveOS 5, the Roadster X offers a wide range of digital tech features such as Ola Maps Navigation (Turn by Turn), advanced regen, cruise control, Riding Modes, DIY Mode, TPMS alerts, OTA updates and more. The motorcycle comes with Digital Key Unlock and Ola Electric App connectivity as well.

The Roadster promises to be the fastest motorcycle in the commuter segment powered by a 13 KW motor. Available in 3.5 kWh, 4.5 kWh, and 6 kWh battery variants, it cruises from 0-40 kmph in just 2 seconds (6 kWh). The motorcycle has a top speed of 126 kmph and offers best-in-segment range of 248 kms. Riders can switch between four riding modes – Hyper, Sports, Normal, and Eco. Powered by MoveOS 5, the Roadster sports a segment-first 6.8-inch TFT touchscreen and comes loaded with smart features such as proximity unlock, cruise control, party mode, tamper alert, along with AI-powered features such as Krutrim Assistant, smartwatch app, road trip planner. The motorcycle gets disc brakes at the front and the rear, supported by advanced single-channel ABS with sophisticated cornering ABS and brake-by-wire technology.

Roadster Pro pushes performance and technology to newer heights. Powered by a motor with a peak power output of 52 kW and 105 Nm torque, the 16 kWh variant of the motorcycle accelerates from 0-40 kmph in just 1.2 sec, 0-60 kmph in 1.9 seconds and clocks a top speed of 194 kmph. The massive 16 kWh battery has a IDC certified range of 579 km, making it not only the fastest but also the most efficient motorcycle in the segment. The Roadster Pro sports a 10-inch TFT touchscreen, USD (upside down) forks, two-channel switchable ABS with disc brakes at the front and the rear. The futuristic motorcycle has four riding modes (Hyper, Sport, Normal, and Eco) and two DIY modes.

With the upcoming MoveOS 5 update, the Roadster Pro offers best-in-class digital tech features including ADAS, three-level traction control, integrated ride modes (Race, Urban, Rain & Off road), access controls (geofencing, timefencing, modefencing) among many other features. The Roadster Pro will also have advanced race-track features such as Race Mode, Anti-Wheely, and Stoppie modes with MoveOS 6.

Pricing & Delivery Timeline

Reservation of all Roadster variants starts on August 15, 2024.

Model Battery Price Reservation Delivery Roadster X 2.5 kWh INR 74,999 Begins today Q4 FY25 3.5 kWh INR 84,999 4.5 kWh INR 99,999 Roadster 3.5 kWh INR 1,04,999 Begins today Q4 FY25 4.5 kWh INR 1,19,999 6 kWh INR 1,39,999 Roadster Pro 8 kWh INR 1,99,999 Begins today Q4 FY26 16 kWh INR 2,49,999

At par with its S1 scooter portfolio, Ola Electric will offer industry-first 8-year battery warranty for its entire motorcycle portfolio. Customers will also be able to enjoy the convenience of using Ola’s existing charging network with their motorcycles.

Ola to integrate its Bharat 4680 cell into its vehicles starting Q1 FY26

Ola Electric announced integration of its own cells in its electric vehicles starting Q1 FY26, giving it a strong competitive edge with highly efficient cost structures. The cell is currently under trial production at Ola’s Gigafactory.

This cell has the unique technology capability, wherein lithium-ion cell packs possess five times more energy (275 Wh/kg) than the 2170 form-factor cells which are currently being used extensively in automobile applications. The cell has a wider operating window (10-700C), a longer life with more than 1,000 charge cycles, and better fast-charging capabilities with a 50% charge guaranteed in 13 minutes.

Gen-3 platform

Terming it as a pinnacle of innovation and engineering, Ola Electric showcased its upcoming Gen-3 platform which will be the foundation of the company’s future electric vehicles. The most advanced EV platform yet will enable scalability, enhanced performance and better efficiency while also reducing the costs.

MoveOS 5

After an overwhelming response to MoveOS 4 from its community, Ola Electric has teased the latest iteration of its operating software – MoveOS 5. With an aim to improve the overall riding experience, MoveOS 5 will unlock a host of new features including Group Navigation, Live Location Sharing and Road Trip Mode powered by Ola Maps. It will also feature performance enhancing features like Smart Charging, Smart Park, TPMS alerts along with voice assistant and predictive insights powered by Krutrim AI assistant. Beta for MoveOS 5 will be available for its users by Diwali via an OTA update.