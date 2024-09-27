Ola Electric announces #HyperService campaign, to double company-owned service network to 1,000 centres by December 2024

Launches EV Service Training Program to train 1 lakh third-party mechanics under the ‘Network Partner Program’ to make every mechanic EV ready across India

Announces quick-service guarantee with the provision of a backup S1 scooter in case service resolution takes more than a day

In addition to a back-up S1 scooter, Ola Care+ customers will also get free Ola Cabs coupons until their service case is resolved

To deploy AI-powered proactive maintenance and remote diagnostics for one-of-a-kind ownership experience

Bengaluru : Ola Electric today announced #HyperService campaign to further strengthen its service network and provide a technology-led, best-in-class after-sales experience. As part of the campaign, the company will double its company-owned service network to 1,000 centres by December 2024.

The company also announced its EV Service Training Program with the aim of training 1 lakh third-party mechanics under the ‘Network Partner Program’. This industry-first initiative is aimed at accelerating EV penetration and making every mechanic EV-ready across India.

Starting on 10th October 2024, the company will provide a quick-service guarantee, in a phased manner. Customers – whose service case takes longer than one day – will be provided with a backup Ola S1 scooter, giving them a stress-free service experience. Additionally, customers with Ola Care+ subscription will be eligible for Ola cabs coupons which will be valid until their request is resolved.

Additionally, with the #HyperService campaign, Ola Electric will deploy AI-powered proactive maintenance and remote diagnostics for a one-of-a-kind ownership experience. These AI features will detect issues even before they arise, thereby addressing them proactively at customers’ doorstep. Ola Electric will roll out these AI features to all Ola customers starting 10th October, 2024.

Speaking on the announcement, Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman and MD, Ola Electric, said: “In the last 3 years, we’ve built a 7L+ community and the leading market position. We have close to 800 sales stores but only about 500 service centres. With the launch of #HyperService we are expanding our network and also building the best-in-class ownership experience with on-demand and AI-powered service. The #HyperService campaign is built with a clear focus on enhancing the service and ownership experience of our community, and we will continue to push the boundaries with innovative service initiatives that cater to our fast-growing community across the country.”

In addition to the #HyperService campaign, Ola Electric recently announced the launch of the Network Partner Program, aimed at enhancing EV penetration in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, including urban pockets where EV penetration still remains low. Currently, Ola has onboarded 625 partners and aims to scale this network to 10,000 partners across sales and service by the end of 2025. With minimal capital investment required from partners, the Network Partner Program can be scaled rapidly and will play an instrumental role in expanding the EV footprint into the urban and rural markets.

Ola Electric currently has close to 570 company-owned service centres across the country and offers a comprehensive range of services. Customers can avail the services through directly booking an appointment through CApp (Ola Electric Customer App), or by visiting the nearest service centre as per their convenience.

Ola Electric offers an expansive S1 portfolio with six offerings across attractive price points catering to customers with different range requirements. While the premium offerings S1 Pro and S1 Air are priced at ₹1,34,999 and ₹1,07,499, respectively, the mass market offerings include S1 X+ priced at ₹89,999 and S1 X portfolio (2 kWh, 3 kWh, and 4 kWh) priced at ₹74,999, ₹87,999, and ₹101,999, respectively.

The company also offers an 8-year/80,000 km extended battery warranty for the entire range of products at no extra cost, a move Ola Electric believes addresses one of the barriers to EV adoption by extending the lifespan of the vehicles. Customers can also opt for an add-on warranty and increase the upper limit of the kilometres travelled up to 1,00,000 km at ₹4,999 and up to 1,25,000 km at ₹12,999.