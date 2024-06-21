Ola Electric announces ‘Electric Rush’ offers with benefits of up to INR 15,000 on S1 scooter portfolio

Ola S1 X+ now starts at INR 89,999; only till stocks last

INR 5,000 cashback on loans/credit card EMIs, and INR 5,000 exchange bonus on the S1 X+

Free Ola Care+ subscription worth INR 2,999, and financing benefits on purchase of S1 Pro and S1 Air

Bengaluru : Ola Electric today announced a range of exciting offers worth up to INR 15,000 on its S1 portfolio as part of its ‘Ola Electric Rush’ campaign. Effective till June 26, the offers include a flat discount of INR 5,000 on S1 X+ coupled with a cashback of up to INR 5,000 on credit card EMIs, and exchange bonus of up to INR 5,000 (only on credit card EMIs). Alternatively, customers can avail cashback of up to INR 5,000 on loans from select banks on the purchase of the S1 X+.

Additionally, customers purchasing S1 Pro and S1 Air will get a free Ola Care+ subscription worth INR 2,999 with free services including annual comprehensive diagnosis, service pickup and drop, consumables, theft and roadside assistance. Furthermore, customers can get a cashback of up to INR 5,000 on select credit card EMIs for S1 Pro & Air too.

Ola Electric offers an expansive S1 portfolio with six offerings across attractive price points catering to customers with different range requirements. It has recently marked its entry into the mass-market segment with the S1 X portfolio. Available in three battery configurations (2 kWh, 3 kWh, and 4 kWh), the scooters are priced at INR 74,999, INR 84,999, and INR 99,999, respectively. Additionally, its premium offerings include S1 Pro, S1 Air, and S1 X+, which are priced at INR 1,29,999, INR 1,04,999, and INR 89,999, respectively.

The company also offers an 8-year/80,000 km extended battery warranty for the entire range of products at no extra cost, a move Ola Electric believes addresses one of the barriers to EV adoption by extending the lifespan of the vehicles. Customers can also opt for an add-on warranty and increase the upper limit of the kilometres travelled up to 1,00,000 km at INR 4,999 and up to 1,25,000 km at INR 12,999. Ola Electric has also introduced a fast charger accessory of 3KW which is available for purchase at INR 29,999.