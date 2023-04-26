Okinawa Autotech upgrades praise platform with advanced technology and improved ergonomics

In alignment with its aggressive growth strategy, Okinawa Autotech, India’s leading electric two-wheeler manufacturer, today announced the launch of all new and advanced version of its best-selling “Praise” platform, the Praise Pro and iPrase+.

Close on the heels of inaugurating the first global R&D centre in collaboration with its JV partner Tacita (Italy), Okinawa had announced an upgrade its entire product line, starting with Praise Pro and iPraise+. The new and progressive, Okinawa Praise platform packs in a host of advanced offerings that represent the ideal combination of style and technology.

The electric scooters now come with a 40mm down frame (chassis) for better foot space, improved ergonomics, that make for a comfortable ride. The new Praise Pro and iPrase+ offer a premium riding experience with its CAN-compatible powertrain and a digital coloured speedometer.

The deliveries of the new Praise Pro and iPraise+ with the AIS-156 Amendment 3 battery pack and eight new attractive colors have already commenced. Customers can book the e-scooters either from the website or from their nearest Okinawa dealerships across the country.

Jeetender Sharma, MD & Founder, Okinawa Autotech said, “At Okinawa, we have always been focusing on customer satisfaction. We give highest priority to the feedback that we receive from our customers and incorporate improvements in our products accordingly. After getting into a joint venture with Tacita and setting up our first global R&D centre in Europe, we have decided to upgrade our entire product range with best-in-class technologies. The new Praise platform is our first offering in that direction. The e-scooter now comes with a new platform with improved ergonomics for better riding position that provides additional comfort to the riders. I am sure that our continuous efforts to develop the electric mobility ecosystem will help us achieve our vision of a sustainable future.”

Ever since its launch in India, Praise platform has gained immense popularity among customers who want a reliable electric scooter with advanced technology and a better range. The company has sold 200,000+ unites of Praise Pro and iPraise+ till day which is the testament of its success in Indian market.