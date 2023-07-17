Okinawa Autotech upgrades its high- speed electric scooter Okhi-90 with advanced features and connect technology/

New Delhi : Okinawa Autotech, India’s leading electric two-wheeler manufacturer, today announced the launch of the all-new and advanced version of its flagship model ‘OKHI-90’ with AIS-156 Amendment 3 compliant battery pack, next-gen motor, and improved technology features.

As part of Okinawa Autotech’s business strategy following the collaboration with its JV partner Tacita (Italy), the two-wheeler manufacturer is upgrading its entire product portfolio to create a whole new experience for customers. The new 2023 Okhi-90 boasts feature such as an upgraded encoder-based motor for precise positioning, improved driving quality, and easy servicing. It also includes a colored digital speedometer with built-in navigation system, Bluetooth connectivity, call and notification alerts, time display, and music notifications. Additionally, the 2023 Okhi-90 offers mobile app connectivity, enabling real-time battery SOC monitoring, real-time speed monitoring, and on/off notifications.

Commenting on the launch of the 2023 Okhi-90, Mr. Jeetender Sharma, Managing Director & Founder of Okinawa Autotech, said, “Since its launch, the Okhi-90 has become one of the most prominent models in our lineup. With its best-in-class features and ergonomic design, the high-speed electric scooter has been delivering topmost reliability and comfort to our customers. The new 2023 model is again a testament to our unwavering focus on customer satisfaction. Equipped with IP67 battery, upgraded encoder-based motor for precise positioning and advanced connectivity technology, we aim to bring to our customers a superior product that augment the overall experience of the riders.”

Launched in 2022, the Okhi-90 has gained immense popularity among customers who want a reliable electric scooter with advanced technology and a better range. The company has garned bookings of over 10,000 units in its first month of launch. The deliveries of all new OKHI-90 with the AIS-156 Amendment 3 battery pack will begin from September 2023.

SPECIFICATIONS FOR THE 2023 OKHI-90: The 2023 Okhi-90 is the flagship product designed for comfort and easy-to-ride ergonomics, making it an ideal choice for every customer, irrespective of age.

• Wide and longer seat with dimensions of 803 mm in height and an extended wheelbase of 1,520 mm.

• Comfortable ergonomics with dimensions of L=2220 mm | W=710 mm | H=1160 mm.

• The 2023 Okhi-90 now comes with an upgraded motor and an encoder-based system, providing precise positioning and signal accuracy. This upgrade also improves driving quality, thermal stability, and increases the overall lifecycle of the motor. Additionally, the motor is easily serviceable.

• Keeping comfort in mind, the front is equipped with a Hydraulic Telescopic suspension setup, while the rear features a Double Shocker with dual-tube technology suspension.

• The 2023 OKHI-90 is designed according to Indian road conditions and has a ground clearance of 175 mm.

• The 2023 Okhi-90 comes with a micro-charger with an auto-cut function and an E-ABS (Electronic-Assisted Braking System) with regenerative energy.

• The 2023 Okhi-90 can reach speeds of up to 80-90 kmph and has a range of 160 km per charge.

INTELLIGENCE: The smart 2023 Okhi-90 comes with a combination of different sensors that provide intelligent features for enhanced safety and usability.

• SMART CONNECTIVITY: The “Okinawa Connect App” is a one-tap control for the 2023 Okhi-90 scooter. You can connect to the scooter with your mobile device and also control it using the remote key.

• REVERSE MODE: This feature allows you to move the scooter backward for ease when getting out of tight parking spots.

• GPS ENABLED: GPS sensing, real-time positioning, geo-fencing, and turn-by-turn navigation assistance are among the many other features present on the 2023 Okhi-90.

• ANTI-THEFT: The 2023 Okhi-90 senses vibrations when left parked and can detect if it’s being tampered with. An anti-theft alarm will start buzzing in such cases.

• REGENERATIVE BRAKING: It further comes with a regenerative braking system that enhances the range of the vehicle by recharging the battery every time the brake lever is pulled.

• COLORED SPEEDOMETER WITH BLE CONNECTIVITY: It comes with a colored digital speedometer, inbuilt navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, call and notification alerts (under testing), time display, and music notifications.

• MOBILE APP CONNECTIVITY: The 2023 Okhi-90 comes with real-time battery SOC monitoring, real-time speed monitoring, and on/off notifications.

