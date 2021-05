Bhubaneswar : In a big announcement, the last date to apply Odisha Joint Entrance Examination has now been extended to June 15.

As per the notification, after looking forward to the serious upsurge in Covid cases, it has been decided to extend the last date of submission to June 15 and the last date of payment up to June 17. While, all the information related to downloading of Admit Cards and dates of the Examination will be put up on the website after form fill up.