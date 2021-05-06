Oil and Gas Public Sector Companies setting up 100 PSA Medical Oxygen Generation Plants in Hospitals

New Delhi: Oil and Gas Public Sector Companies, under the administrative control of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India are working earnestly to meet the Nation’s Liquid Medical Oxygen requirements, in this hour of need. Under the guidance of the Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, they are setting up about 100 Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Medical Oxygen Generation Plants in public health facilities across the country. The hospitals in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Karnataka, Goa, Kerala, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi will be covered under the initiative. The entire expenditure for these plants will be borne by the companies from their CSR fund.

These PSA plantswill come in varying capacities to generate oxygen, catering to hospitals with 200 to 500 beds. They employ technology provided by DRDO and CSIR, absorbing nitrogen from ambient air to concentrate oxygen. The oxygen thus generated will be supplied straight to patients admitted in the hospital. Orders have been placed with the Indian vendors for these plants, and these will start becoming operational from this month itself, and by July, all such plants will come up.