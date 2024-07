Bhubaneswar:Official work will be done in Odia language in the State says Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi. “Official work will be done in Odia language in the State. Odia language will be widely used in Govt work. If needed, Odisha Official Language Act will be amended…,” says Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi after formally assuming charge at the Lokseba Bhawan in Bhubaneswar.