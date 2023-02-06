Officers of Indian Naval Material Management Service, Assistant Executive Engineers of Central Engineering Services (Roads) and Officer Trainees of Indian Posts & Telecommunication Accounts and Finance Service calls President of India, Droupadi Murmu

Officers of Indian Naval Material Management Service, Assistant Executive Engineers of Central Engineering Services (Roads) and Officer Trainees of Indian Posts & Telecommunication Accounts and Finance Service called on the President of India, Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (February 6, 2023).

Addressing the officer trainees of Indian Posts & Telecommunication Accounts and Finance Service, the President said that the telecom sector has a crucial role in advancing digital connectivity for achieving rapid economic progress. The Digital India initiative is helping the government deliver various public services with more efficiency and transparency. However, we should continue to strive to connect the still unconnected masses especially in the rural and remote areas.

Addressing the officers of Indian Naval Material Management Service, the President said that the Indian Navy has been successfully safeguarding our maritime interests, trade routes and providing assistance during times of crises. As members of Indian Naval Material Management Service, they would hold key responsibilities in ensuring availability of critical supplies to naval ships, submarines and aircrafts.

Addressing the officers of Central Engineering Services (Roads), the President said that connectivity and road infrastructure is vital for the economic growth and development of a nation. In recent years, the government has taken several initiatives to build new highways and upgrade the existing ones. This would ensure faster transportation of goods and ensure better connectivity for the people as well as generate employment opportunities. It is the responsibility of officers of Central Engineering Services to ensure that the infrastructure projects they undertake are energy efficient, eco-friendly and sustainable. She urged them to innovate and implement the best engineering and technological solutions to minimise road accidents.