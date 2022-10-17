Office of Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trade Marks (CGPDTM) initiates open house dialogue for IP Fraternity under the directions of the Commerce Minister Posted On: 17 OCT 2022 6:40PM by PIB Delhi

New Delhi : Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles, Shri Piyush Goyal while addressing in the Valedictory Session of National Intellectual Property Conference 2022 on ‘Strengthening IP Ecosystem for catalysing the growth of Knowledge Economy’ on 15 Oct 2022 at New Delhi expressed his desire to have open house dialogue with the IP Fraternity by the office of Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trade Marks (CGPDTM) and address their concerns, grievances and facilitate the discussion on the changes required into the IP Ecosystem.

The implementation of the same started from the Day One. On 16 Oct 2022, the Office of CGPDTM has organized a brainstorming on how to bring the India among top GII Country? wherein over 120 participants from the IP Practitioners, IP Creators-Inventors and Industry have joined the meeting held at Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi.

Additionally, Hon’ble CIM has also directed Prof Unnat Pandit, CGPDTM to plan the Open House IP Dialogue via virtual meeting. The Open House IP Dialogue started from 17 Oct 2022 and will be conducted during all working days at 10.30 am to 11.30 am (https://cgpdtm.webex.com/meet/cgoffice-mh). The public notice for the same placed on the website of the IP Office and in the first open house IP dialogue, over 104 participants have joined today from various parts of the country. The IP matters wherein the practitioners are having concerns and their suggestions on process changes were discussed over the IP Dialogue.

The vision of Hon’ble CIM to cultivate sensitivity in the work by strengthening the IP-Innovation ecosystem is into action.